692 new Covid infections in a week recorded in Suffolk

Coronavirus cases rates have risen in almost every district in Suffolk and north Essex – but most remain far lower than the national average.

According to the latest Public Health England statistics, 692 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week up to November 9.

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Every district in Suffolk and north Essex, except West Suffolk, experienced a rise in cases in the week leading up to November 9.

In West Suffolk, the rate of cases remained stable at 68.7 per 100,000 people – the seventh lowest case rate in the country.

The largest increase in the rate came in Babergh, where it jumped from 79.3 to 170.6 per 100,000.

This comes after a Hadleigh care home reported 45 cases among staff and residents earlier this week, with the town’s high school also reporting several cases.

Despite this large increase in cases, the rate in Babergh remains significantly lower than the case rate nationally in England which is 258 per 100,000.

In north Essex, the largest rise came in Uttlesford - where the rate rose from 96.4 to 149 per 100,000.

But Tendring had the fifth lowest case rate in the country – 65.5 people per 100,000.

Nationally, a majority of areas in England (221 out of 315) have seen a rise in case rates.

Hull has the highest rate in England, with 1,931 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 9 - the equivalent of 743.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 545.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to November 2.

Blackburn with Darwen has the second highest rate, which has fallen from 731.5 to 686.1, with 1,027 new cases.

Oldham is in third place, where the rate has dropped from 792.5 to 677.7, with 1,607 new cases.