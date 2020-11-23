E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Covid lockdown to end next week as tier system returns

PUBLISHED: 16:18 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 23 November 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson appeared on a video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon regarding the end of the coronavirus lockdown next week. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

A three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions will return in England when the current lockdown ends next week.

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the news in a statement to parliament this afternoon, streamed live from 10 Downing Street where he is self-isolating.

The current country-wide lockdown will end as planned next week and the government will reintroduce the three-tier system to in a bid to keep coronavirus infection rates low.

Mr Johnson said he hopes to confirm which counties which be placed in each tier on Thursday.

Before the current lockdown began on Thursday, November 5, Suffolk was in Tier 1 – the least restrictive category - while Essex was in the middle tier.

Mr Johnson said: “From next Wednesday, people will be able to leave their home for any purpose and meet others in outdoor public spaces, subject to the rule of six, collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume, and shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen.

“But without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or New Year surge.

“The incidents of the disease is, alas, still widespread in many areas.”

In Tier 1, people are still expected to work from home where possible and in Tier 2, alcohol can only be served in hospitality as part of a ‘substantial’ meal.

In Tier 3, all indoor entertainment, hotels and accommodation must close along with all forms of hospitality, except delivery and takeaway.

Initially, more counties are expected to be ranked in ‘tougher’ tiers before being able to work their way down as infection rates drop.

Mr Johnson added that the arrival of a 95% effective vaccine has brought an end to the pandemic in sight.

