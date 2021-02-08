Covid-19 test and vaccine centres set to close again on Tuesday

Published: 5:38 PM February 8, 2021

Some coronavirus vaccination and test centres across Suffolk are closed due to storm Darcy. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Covid testing and vaccination sites across Suffolk will be closed again on Tuesday due to Storm Darcy.

The mass coronavirus vaccination centres at Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds will all remain closed on Tuesday.

According to the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust's (EPUT) website, any appointments booked at one of the closed centres will be automatically cancelled.

People can rebook their appointments from the following day via the NHS national booking website or by calling 119.

Four of the five centres run by Suffolk GP Federation will remain closed again tomorrow.

You may also want to watch:

The centres at Debenham Community Centre, Trinity Park in Ipswich, The Mix in Stowmarket and Woodbridge Community Hall will remain closed.

However the centre at EpiCentre, in Haverhill, will remain open due to better weather conditions in West Suffolk.

A statement on Suffolk GP Federation's website, said: "The Suffolk GP Federation is assessing the situation on a daily basis and will decide tomorrow whether centres can open on Wednesday.

"An update will be posted on this website as soon as a decision is made.

"We have a substantial number of appointments to be rebooked and to facilitate this, our booking line is closed so that the team are free to call patients.

"People with appointments booked for tomorrow are being contacted."

Suffolk GP Federation is working with practices to make sure that every cancelled appointment is being rebooked.

Spokesmen for both Suffolk GP Federation and EPUT confirmed that no doses had been wasted as the vaccination centres in the region have been issued with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine — which has a much longer lifespan than the Pfizer vaccine.

Among the facilities that have remained open throughout the inclement weather are the rapid coronavirus testing centres run by Suffolk County Council.

All of the council-run lateral flow facilities remain open, including the newly-opened facilities at Haverhill and Lowestoft.

However, a spokesman for the council stressed that the centres' statuses were being kept under constant review.

The spokesman asked people to visit the council's website for the latest information on the centres.