Mapped: Every crime reported in Suffolk in May 2020

There were more than 4,500 crimes reported to Suffolk police in May – see them all on one map.

According to figures obtained from the Police Data website there were 4,641 crimes reported to Suffolk Constabulary in May.

This is an increase of 12% from April (4,137), which was exceptionally low, likely because it was the first complete calendar month in lockdown.

The number of anti-social behaviour reports is still higher than usual, with 774 reports in May and 727 reports in April, compared to 556 in March.

This is likely due to the introduction of fixed penalty notices for those found in breach of coronavirus legislation.

While there is not yet a confirmed number of notices issued in May, there have been 262 notices issued between March 27 and June 22 in Suffolk.

There was also a 23% increase month-on-month in the number of public order offences (450) and a 26% increase in drugs offences (189).

While the number of bike thefts (66) is still low compared to other crimes (1,775 reports of violence and sexual offences), the number is 78% higher than April (37).

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

“These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

“Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.

“The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model in 2018 allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

“We’re grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

“Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors.”

There were 401 reports listed as ‘other crime’ and ‘other theft’ which were not included on this map, as well as 24 reports that were made out of the county, but Suffolk Constabulary was the force responsible for the report.