Mapped: All 5,242 crimes in Suffolk in November 2019

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 December 2019

More than 5,000 reported crimes in SUffolk in November - see what happened on your street on our interactive map below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 5,000 reported crimes in SUffolk in November - see what happened on your street on our interactive map below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 5,000 crimes were reported in Suffolk last month - see them all on one map.

Figures obtained through the Police Data website show that a total of 5,242 crimes were reported to the force.

The biggest increase in reports was for crimes recorded as violent and sexual offences - a 17% increase, from 1,746 reports to 2,036 reports.

While crime report numbers have risen overall, there has been a significant drop in incidents of specific crimes in comparison to November 2018.

Bicycle thefts dropped by more than 50% (from 138 reports down to 67), burglaries dropped by 33% (369 reports down to 247), and vehicle-related crime dropped by 24% (from 312 reports to 237).

Weapon-related crime reports almost doubled from November 2018 to November 2019, however the numbers are comparatively small - from 27 to 52.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

"These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

"Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.

"The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model last year allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

"We're grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

"Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors."

There is a sudden rise in the number of incident reports that do not include a location - from 161 reports in November 2018 to 1,110 in November 2019.

Almost 20% of crimes reported did not have a location included in police data in November 2019, but it is not clear if the public or the police did not include the location in the report.

None of the 1,110 reports with no location could be included on the map.

Categories of "other theft" and "other crime" in the police data have also not been included on the map - another 479 reports.

