Mapped: All 5,680 reported crimes in Suffolk last month

Suffolk Constabulary received more than 5,000 reports of criminal activity in Ocotber 2019 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

See all of the crimes reported in Suffolk - all on one map.

Figures obtained through the Police Data website show that a total of 5,680 crimes were reported to the force, a decrease of almost 3% on the same month in 2018 (5,830).

The number of reports of many crimes have fallen, with anti-social behaviour, burglary and robbery incidents all lower than this time last year and for September 2019.

The figures show a 14% rise in the category 'violence and sexual offences' (up from 1,957 to 2,236).

There was a similar increase year-on-year shown in last month's figures, which a police spokesman said was similar to the national picture of sexual and violent crime.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "It is important to remember that crime statistics do not give the full picture of a local policing service and overall Suffolk remains a safe county to live and work.

"These figures also need to be set in context regarding certain categories of offences; for instance, incidents of violence can range from reports of an assault by pushing, to more serious assaults of grievous bodily harm.

"Similarly, reported incidents of sexual offences can range from indecent exposure to rape.

"The restructure of our neighbourhood policing model last year allowed us to put more than 100 police officers into Safer Neighbourhood Teams to ensure we have the right resources with the right skills and powers to impact on those issues that matter most to communities.

"We're grateful for the support from the public which is demonstrated every time we appeal for help.

"Preventing and detecting crime also requires effective partnerships and in Suffolk we have strong support from a range of partners in the public, voluntary and private sectors."

There is a sudden rise in the number of incident reports that do not include a location - from 346 reports in October 2018 to 1,101 in October 2019.

Almost 20% of crimes reported didn't have a location in October 2019, but it is not clear if the public or the police did not include the location in the report.

None of the 1,101 reports with no location could be included on the map.

Categories of "other theft" and "other crime" in the police data have also not been included on the map - another 509 reports.