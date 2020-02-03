E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inside Britain's wonkiest house - with half-million pound price tag

PUBLISHED: 11:28 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 03 February 2020

Britain's wonkiest house in Lavenham Picture: ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

Britain's wonkiest house in Lavenham Picture: ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

A quirky Suffolk building dubbed Britain's wonkiest house has gone on the market - with a half-million pound price tag.

Inside Britain's wonkiest house Picture: ANGLIA PRESS AGENCYInside Britain's wonkiest house Picture: ANGLIA PRESS AGENCY

The 600-year-old beamed house that looks as if it is about to topple over is in the heart of Lavenham - described as the finest medieval village in the country which boasts more than 300 listed buildings- and is one of the most-photographed by the thousands of tourists who visit every year.

The Crooked House dates back to around 1395 and was originally part of a grand hall house in the community that made its wealth from the wool trade.

The property is protected by a Grade Two listing as being of special architectural importance and is currently used as tearooms but has also been used as an art gallery in recent years.

Selling agent Caroline Edwards of Carter Jonas said: "It is an extraordinary-looking property - visitors to Lavenham often can't understand why it is still standing.

"But the village is full of historic timber-framed properties that have stood the test of time thanks to the skills of builders and carpenters half a millennium ago."

The village also boasts another eye-catching property - the ancient house which was the inspiration for the Harry Potter home.

The guide price for the Crooked House is £525,000.

