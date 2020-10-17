Millions in ‘vital’ funds awarded to Suffolk theatres, museums and performance groups

Ipswich's Regent Theatre has been awarded almost £500,000 in government grants to help it through the pandemic Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

More than £2million in vital grants have been awarded to cultural and creative organisations in Suffolk as part of the Culture Recovery Fund.

DanceEast in Ipswich has also benefitted from grants from the government Picture: MATT STOTT DanceEast in Ipswich has also benefitted from grants from the government Picture: MATT STOTT

Seventeen organisations across the county have been awarded at least £50,000 as part of the scheme set up by the government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Among those to benefit from the grants include Ipswich Regent Theatre, which received £488,265, as well as the East Anglia Transport Museum and FolkEast, which received £50,000 and £80,072 respectively.

Other organisations receiving high amounts include the Marina Theatre Trust, which has been awarded £309,922 and Nicholas Garrod, which will benefit from £250,000.

Ipswich councillor Sarah Barber said the government funds will help cover costs Picture: ANDREW HIRST Ipswich councillor Sarah Barber said the government funds will help cover costs Picture: ANDREW HIRST

More than 560 cultural and creative organisations nationwide have now benefitted from the fund, which has so far seen £1.57billion awarded in a bid to help theatres, galleries, museums, venues and performance groups survive the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for the town centre, said the funds will help cover the costs so far caused by the Regent Theatre’s closure.

She added: “We are pleased to be offered this grant which will help cover the costs of the Regent Theatre while its closed.

“We look forward to being able to reopen and once again bring joy and entertainment to customers from Ipswich and beyond. The Regent Theatre is well-loved by the town, Suffolk and beyond and it has an excellent reputation for providing a quality night-out for all.”

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden said the “vital” funding shows the government is building on its commitment to supporting culture nationwide.

Mr Dowden said: “This is more vital funding to protect cultural gems across the country, save jobs and prepare the arts to bounce back.

“Through Arts Council England we are delivering the biggest ever investment in the arts in record time. Hundreds of millions of pounds are already making their way to thousands of organisations.

“These awards build on our commitment to be here for culture in every part of the country.”