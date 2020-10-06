How many coronavirus cases have there been in every Suffolk district since March?

The number of coronavirus cases across Suffolk are some of the lowest in the country, but how is this split across Suffolk?

Across Suffolk, there have been 3214 confirmed cases of coronavirus since March according to Government data.

That works out at 422.1 cases per 100,000 people in the population of the county.

However, there are differing levels of case numbers depending on which district you live in, in Suffolk.

The highest number of recorded cases in Suffolk is in East Suffolk which has recorded 1,035 confirmed coronavirus positive tests since March.

The highest rate of cases per 100,000 of the population, however, was in Ipswich where the rate was 577.7 cases per 100,000.

Babergh, on the other hand, reported both the lowest number of cumulative cases and the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 at 319 and 346.6 respectively.

Despite these numbers, cases in Suffolk remain lower than most places in England.

But why are there differences between each of Suffolk’s districts?

Stuart Keeble director For Public Health in Suffolk, said there were a number of reasons for the differences between the districts including population density and the age of people living there.

Mr Keeble said: “We review data every day to understand where and how the virus is spreading in Suffolk.

“This informs the action we take to reduce the spread.

“For example, in recent weeks we have seen a rise in West Suffolk and East Suffolk, but these numbers still remain lower than the East of England average.

“There are many factors which will determine the differences between our boroughs and districts.

“For example, some areas are more densely populated, some have an older or younger population, some have a higher number of care homes and some have experienced outbreaks such as those related to Bernard Matthews in East Suffolk.

“Numbers do remain comparatively low in Suffolk but cases are rising in the county, in line with the national picture.

“This is a stark reminder that Covid-19 is in our communities and we all have a responsibility to each other to continue following the government’s guidelines: wash hands, cover face and make space.”

