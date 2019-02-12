Interactive map – All of Suffolk’s cycle paths revealed

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 17:13 01 March 2019

Suffolk's cycle paths have been mapped by Google - and riders can get from Ipswich to Norwich entirely on cycle-friendly roads Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Google Maps has a new “cycle friendly” setting – can you cycle to Ipswich, Felixstowe or Bury St Edmunds safely?

Bicycle Layer

The long-awaited feature on the internet giant’s online maps function allows users to view cycle-friendly routes across the globe.

There are different lines traced over British roads showing which paths are trials, dirt or unpaved tracks, bicycle-friendly roads and those with dedicated cycle lanes.

Find the directions to ride across Suffolk, mapped out with clear instructions, right here.

The paths reveal directions for cyclists to get to and from Suffolk’s towns, with paths connecting Ipswich, Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Haverhill is noticeably isolated, as well as Lowestoft, Southwold and Aldeburgh on the east coast of Suffolk.

There is also a gap in mid Suffolk – where country lanes are not designated as cycle-friendly, despite some of them being used for huge amateur and professional events like the Women’s Tour of Britain and the Crafted Classique.

In Essex, Colchester has cycle-friendly paths to Hadleigh, and Harwich, but Clacton and Frinton-on-Sea are only connected to each other by a seaside cycle route.

Cyclists are allowed to cycle on UK roads except for motorways and anywhere signposted with a bicycle in a red circle.

How does your town fare? Has Google missed any routes you regularly use? Do you think any of the routes should be avoided by cyclists? Let us know on social media or drop us an email.

