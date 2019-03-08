E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Donations nearly tip £10k mark for epic cycling Tour de Trigger

PUBLISHED: 17:11 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 26 September 2019

Craig Sawyer (centre) flanked by his Tour de Trigger cyclists in the tunnel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Back from left: Will Bauly, Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and George Martin. Front from left: Philip Mole, James Mould and Mitchell Sawyer Picture: SUBMITTED

Craig Sawyer (centre) flanked by his Tour de Trigger cyclists in the tunnel at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Back from left: Will Bauly, Russell Claydon, Ollie Brown and George Martin. Front from left: Philip Mole, James Mould and Mitchell Sawyer Picture: SUBMITTED

SUBMITTED

Seven cyclists have completed a 166-mile round trip from west Suffolk to Tottenham Hotspur FC in support of an Elmswell man fighting pancreatic cancer and cystic fibrosis.

The running total for the 'Tour de Trigger' is now just short of £9,400 (more than £11,000 with GiftAid) after Craig Sawyer's team of friends and family put the miles in over two days from September 21, starting and finishing at the White Horse pub in Beyton.

Mr Sawyer, 34, known affectionately as 'Trigger', has lived with CF since birth, but was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October, 2018.

The original target, to be split equally between Pancreatic Cancer UK and Cystic Fibrosis Trust, was £2,000 which was smashed in the first week.

One of the riders, Russell Claydon, from Bury St Edmunds, said they had been "simply overwhelmed" by the response they had received.

You may also want to watch:

"Any pain we felt on the many hills was nothing in comparison to what the inspirational man we were doing it for has endured in his battles with two horrible conditions," he said.

"When reaching Spurs' amazing new stadium we had a surprise for him as we had arranged pitch-side access.

"He got to sit on manager Mauricio Pochettino's seat and we presented him with a Tottenham shirt with 'Trigger' on the back. The look on his face made the weekend.

"We were also delighted to see such a crowd lining the road outside the White Horse in Beyton to cheer us back in."

He also added the team's thanks to Greene King and the staff at the Swan Hotel in Thaxted for providing lunch both days.

The fundraising carries on over three days from tomorrow, September 27, at the White Horse in Beyton with a sell-out gin tasting, followed by the Tyler Kemp trio playing on Saturday from 8pm and Dave West Sounds playing alongside a barbecue on Sunday afternoon.

To donate see here.

