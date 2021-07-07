News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dad turns front door into England flag ahead of semi-final clash

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 6:45 PM July 7, 2021    Updated: 7:09 PM July 7, 2021
Robert, Bronwyn, Bev and Teddy have painted their front door into an England flag for the Euros.

Robert, Bronwyn, Bev and Teddy have painted their front door into an England flag for the Euros. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A decorator and girls football coach from Saxmundham has transformed his front door into a huge England flag ahead of tonight's game against Denmark — as he is confident his country will secure a spot in the finals. 

Rob Dann, a father-of-two and full-time decorator, paints his front door as the country's trademark red and white flag each time his home country make it into a big tournament. 

He has been doing the tradition since 2016, turning his door red and white for Euro games and World Cup clashes. 



Robert, Bronwyn, Bev and Teddy have painted their front door into an England flag for the Euros. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said this time it is even more exciting — as the team are doing so well. 

"I'm a huge football fan and I love the Euros," said Mr Dann.

"I am feeling very confident for tonight and I'm really looking forward to it. I think we will win 2-1."

The 45-year-old's daughter Bronwyn plays football for Saxmundham U13s, where Mr Dann is coach. 



Bronwyn is a huge football fan. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said they are big supporters of girls football and are both really excited for the England game.

"We've already had some great comments from people who said the door looks really good," said Mr Dann.



Robert Dann paints his door with the England flag for every major tournament.

"We will be watching the game in our garden tonight with lots of friends and family. We've got a huge TV up in the garden so it should be great."

How are you marking the Euro semi-finals tonight? Have you got any unusual ways to celebrate the occasion? Share what you are doing with us here.



The Dann family are enjoying the Euros. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


