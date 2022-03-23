'It's unreal' - Dad's Suffolk-inspired Lego set dream moves step closer

The Lego farm set was inspired by the Alders' life in east Suffolk - Credit: Ben Alder/Lego

A Suffolk dad-of-two who has designed his family as part of a Lego set has had his "dream" move one step closer after reaching a supporter target.

Ben Alder, who lives in Rendlesham, near Woodbridge, had submitted plans to Lego Ideas for his 'Farm Life' set inspired by life in rural east Suffolk.

For it to be considered by Lego's designers for mass production and sale, the design needed to attract 10,000 supporters – which is has now reached.

The set features a red barn, several farm vehicles and characters based on his family – including his wife, Louisa, and their children, Joshua and Elsie.

The 'Farm Life' set has been submitted to Lego Ideas, meaning it could be mass produced - Credit: Ben Alder/Lego

Mr Alder said that he "can't believe the support" following the fan target being met.

He said: "Lego is my way to relax as it's a peaceful thing to do in the evening and it's something we can all do together as a family.

"The kids got involved with the support and had great fun making leaflets and posting them.

"It was so exciting for them watching the supporter count tick up."

The Alders with the Winnie the Pooh Lego set that was selected and produced last year. - Credit: Ben Alder

Mr Alder has previously had another of his designs, based on Winnie the Pooh, reach the 10,000 supporter mark and it was selected by Lego to become a set last March.

He added: "It's unreal to have your design made. It's the dream as a child and as an adult."