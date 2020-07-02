Gallery

Meet the children keeping up with their ‘Daily Mile’ in lockdown

Children in Suffolk have been completing the Daily Mile during lockdown, despite schools being closed to most pupils. Pictured are Harry and Nellie-May. Pictures: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL Archant

Keeping up an exercise regime during the Covid-19 lockdown can be tough, even for the fittest adults. But these young people have showed it can be done - by keeping up with their “Daily Mile”, even though not all children are able to go to school.

Children in Suffolk have been completing the Daily Mile during lockdown, despite schools being closed to most pupils. Pictured is Freya from Bures Primary. Pictures: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Over the past few years, young people aged five to 11 have been challenged to walk or jog at their own pace for 15mins every day as part of the Suffolk’s Daily Mile scheme.

Dozens of schools across Suffolk have signed up to the campaign, with 88 primary schools and nurseries currently registered.

Yet the coronavirus crisis somewhat disrupted the youngsters’ usual routine, with schools closed to all children except those of key workers from March.

Primaries reopened to Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children in June, but many have still had to rely on home learning - making it all the more tempting to stay indoors.

Pictured is Frankie from Forest Academy.

However Keep Moving Suffolk, working with Ipswich Twilight Races, is giving 300 children under the age of 12 medals for completing the Daily Mile with relatives on any day up until Sunday, July 5.

So far, more than 170 young people have submitted applications and photos, with a selection pictured here.

Organisers are now encouraging people to submit pictures by 5pm on Sunday to get their hands on the remaining medals - handed out on a first-come, first-served basis - and an e-ceritifcate signed by Daily Mile founder Elaine Wyllie MBE.

Pictured is Archie from Cliff Lane Primary School.

She said: “I would encourage families to have fun taking part in the Suffolk Challenge and to continue with The Daily Mile at home whilst the children are not at school.

“Everyone’s mental and physical health will benefit from exercising together outdoors in the fresh air.”

Councillor James Reeder, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The Daily Mile is a great way of keeping the family active while we still navigate our way through the impact of Covid-19.

“Physical exercise doesn’t have to be daunting and you don’t have to have all the right equipment. It can be as simple as a walk with the family, switching off from the stresses of everyday life and taking fifteen minutes to enjoy each other’s company and use up some pent-up energy.

Pictured is Willow, from Forest Academy.

“It doesn’t matter if you run, jog, walk or toddle, the joy of this is that you can do it at your own pace and can enjoy spending time together being active every day.”

Visit the Keep Moving Suffolk website to enter.

Pictured is Eddie from Boxford Primary.

