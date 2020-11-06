E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Dangerous driver giving interim ban ahead of sentencing

PUBLISHED: 16:30 06 November 2020

Jacob Fordham, of Bures, appeared in court charged with dangerous driving Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jacob Fordham, of Bures, appeared in court charged with dangerous driving Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk man who has admitted dangerous driving will be sentenced in February.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 6) for a plea hearing was 25-year-old Jacob Fordham, of Downing Road, Bures.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on February 28 this year and possession of cannabis.

Roderick Johnson for Fordham said his client had no previous convictions.

He said he had been frank with police when his vehicle came to a stop and had admitted being involved in a “bad driving incident”.

He had also apologised for his actions, said Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson asked for sentence on Fordham to be adjourned for a psychological report and a pre-sentence to be prepared on him.

Judge David Pugh agreed to adjourn sentence until February 26 next year and gave Fordham an interim driving ban.

