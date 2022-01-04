Suffolk darts superstar relishes future after winning second world title

Suffolk darts superstar Peter 'Snakebite' Wright is looking forward to getting a second chance at a coronation year after winning his second world title.

Wright, who lives in the small village of Mendham, near Harleston, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border, fought back to beat Michael Smith 7-5 in the tense encounter on Monday night.

The win bagged Wright, known for his colourful mohawk hairstyles, a cool £500,000 in prize money.

It was Wright's second title in three years following his maiden victory against Dutchman Michael van Gerwen in the 2020 final.

Peter Wright celebrates with wife Joanne and the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory against Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace, London. - Credit: John Walton/PA

Wright, ranked number two in the world, produced his best darts when it really mattered, winning nine of the last 10 legs to get the better of Smith, who was left ruing a missed opportunity.

Smith, who lost the 2019 final, was leading 5-4 and had the darts at 2-0 to go within a set of his first major title.

But Wright, whose wife Joanne, the owner of Medusa Unisex Hair Salon on Woodward Avenue, Lowestoft, is responsible for her husband's unique look, turned on the style to win a tournament that at one point it looked like might not continue due to coronavirus.

A relieved Wright told Sky Sports: "I'm over the moon. I've done it, but obviously me and Mike didn't perform how we can.

"I can't explain what went wrong for 90 per cent of the match. I just kept swapping darts trying to find something."

Wright added he was looking forward to getting a second chance at a coronation year as world champion on the PDC Tour.

Peter Wright acknowledges the crowd following his victory - Credit: John Walton/PA

He was robbed at the opportunity of playing at the stellar events around the world as the star attraction in 2020 after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic decimated the calendar.

Most of the major tournaments were cancelled and a number of events were put on behind closed doors at the end of the year.

"Hopefully everyone gets their jabs and that this year doesn't get worse or nothing else comes up and this year I'll be able to do the world series and be announced as world champion in special places that we are hopefully going to go," he said.

"I am going to focus on the Premier League because I have never performed well there apart from my first or second year. It is about time I tried to win that one. I will focus on that."