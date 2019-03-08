Mapped - 105 ways to enjoy Suffolk Day

The Suffolk Day Big Weekender is just around the corner and it is looking to be bigger and better than ever - find out what's going on in your area using this map.

Taking place on the longest day of the year, the third annual Suffolk Day festivities will kick off on June 21, bringing people together to celebrate everything great about the home county of Ed Sheeran, John Constable and Griff Rhys Jones.

With festivals, parades, flower shows, free entry to museums and even a world record attempt, Suffolk Day celebrations will light up the county over the extended three-day period, making it the biggest one yet.

Watch the summer solstice sunrise

You can kick off the longest day of the year by watching the summer solstice sunrise from on board Orwell Lady. The boat leaves from Orwell Quay, outside Cult Cafe at 3.45am giving you the perfect view of the sunrise, with copious coffee on board.

Suffolk Remembers returns

One of the more poignant events during the Suffolk Day celebrations will be the return of the Suffolk Remembers service, arranged by St Elizabeth Hospice.

The unique celebration aims to light up Felixstowe with 5,000 personal memories which will spell out the words 'Suffolk Remembers' in Felixstowe Spa Gardens. Each candle will bear the name of a loved one and will also be replicated online.

The candles will be lit on the evening of June 21, bringing the first day of Suffolk Day activities to a close.

Brand new First Light Festival

Running continuously across the summer solstice weekend is a new 24 hour multi-arts festival, celebrating Lowestoft as the counties most easterly town, where the first sunrise reaches the horizon every morning.

It's set to be a unique experience with music, dance, film, talks, walks, sports and workshops, as well as the best local and regional food, drinks and produce.

World record tea party attempt

Greshams in Ipswich, will be trying to get Suffolk on the map and in the Guinness Book of Records by holding a jam-packed afternoon tea, featuring live music and more.

You can go along from 12pm on Sunday June 23 to help beat the current world record.

The John West Great East Swim

On Saturday, June 22 Alton Water will be buzzing with farmers' markets, musical entertainment and swim distances ranging from 250 metres right up to 10k.

So if you're searching for the ultimate challenge then this is definitely one for your Suffolk Day diary.

For the full list of events and ways to enjoy the countryside over the Suffolk Day Big Weekender, check out the map with all the details.

Alternatively you can find out more about what is happening on the big day here