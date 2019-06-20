Suffolk Day 2019: How you can celebrate the big weekender in style

L to R: Becky Clarke cafe assistant, Craig Bullard head of butchery, Thomas Leatherbarrow head chef and Nick Punter marketing co-ordinator at Suffolk Food Hall, celebrating Suffolk Day Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

There will be plenty to do in the county to celebrate Suffolk Day - as scores of events pop up across the county.

Here's a run down of some of the highlights:

Suffolk Day Launch

This year's celebrations will start in Felixstowe, with Mark Murphy broadcasting his BBC Radio Suffolk show live from outside the Town Hall. The town's mayor will read the Suffolk Day Proclamation with fellow dignitaries.

Becky Clarke and Craig Bullard from Suffolk Food Hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Becky Clarke and Craig Bullard from Suffolk Food Hall Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

When: 7am, Friday June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2AG

Summer Solstice sunrise on the Orwell Lady

What better way could there be to start the longest day of the year by watching the sunrise over the River Orwell?

When: Early morning, Friday June 21 outside Cult Cafe, 5 University Avenue, Ipswich, IP3 0FS.

Family fun at Suffolk Food Hall

Suffolk Food Hall, in Wherstead, will have seven animals of Suffolk for families to meet, as well as a range of food tasting from some of Suffolk's top food producers.

When: 10am-5pm Friday, June 21.

Market at Easton Farm Park

In addition to rides and animals of all shapes and sizes, visitors will be able to sample the goods of local growers, food producers, artists and creators in celebration of Suffolk's talents.

When: 10.30am Friday, June 21 at Easton Farm Park, Pound Corner, Easton IP13 0EQ.

Tour of Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum

Visitors can enjoy a free guided tour of the former base of aviation legend Douglas Bader and allied forces, with the control tower museum open following the tour.

When: 10.30am Sunday, June 23 at Martlesham Heath Control Tower Museum IP3 3UZ.

Open gardens

The Place For Plants will open its gates to the 20 acre garden, while stocking Suffolk-baked cakes and goodies in the on-site cafe.

When: All weekend from 10am to 5pm at Place for Plants, Mill Road, East Bergholt CO7 6UP.

Street Forge Workshops

The charity that offers day services to adults with disabilities will hold a craft day including a demonstration of wood turning, showcasing bowls, candlesticks and platters.

When: Friday, June 21 at Street Forge Workshops, Thornham Magna IP23 8HB.

Ipswich Jazz Festival

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first jazz band touring the UK, the fourth annual festival will take place across the town.

When: Across the weekend throughout Ipswich.

First Light Festival

The new free multi-arts festival lasting 24 hours will celebrate Lowestoft's position as the most easterly town in the UK, enjoying the country's first sunrise.

When: 12pm Saturday, June 22 until 12pm Sunday at Lowestoft South Beach.

Sotterley Country Fair

In memory of Sally Bunn, the 5th annual fair includes a charity dog show, vintage engines and music among others.

When: 10am Sunday, June 23 at Sotterley Estate, Lower Green, Sotterley NR34 7TY.

Cavendish Open Gardens

Locals will be showcasing their gardening prowess at the village event including open gardens and plant sales.

When: 11am Saturday and Sunday at Cavendish village.

Suffolk Pride LGBTQ+ Parade

As part of the wider Suffolk Pride, the one-day parade will see live music and entertainment light up Ipswich Waterfront, with food and drink stalls also planned.

When: 12pm Saturday, June 22 at Ipswich Waterfront.

Hedgehog Fun Day

A day of workshops and talks with the opportunity to meet members of the Suffolk Prickles team who offer support to poorly garden hedgehogs.

When: Saturday, June 22 at St Margaret's Church Centre, 22 Bolton Lane, Ipswich, IP4 2BT.

Holistic Yoga taster sessions

Visitors will be able to take part in three free taster relaxation sessions and given the chance to buy arts and crafts or an afternoon tea.

When: 10am, 12pm and 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Orwell Challenge

Run by Ipswich East Rotary Club, the challenge includes a walk, half-marathon and marathon on a picturesque route along Suffolk's most famous river.

When: 7am Sunday, June 23 at Ipswich Gymnastics Centre, Ipswich IP3 0SP.

World record tea party attempt

In an attempt to get Suffolk in the Guinness Book of Records, Greshams will be holding a bumper-packed afternoon tea including live music.

When: 12pm Sunday, June 23 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QJ.

Suffolk Remembers

Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, 5,000 candles will light up Felixstowe seafront in memory of passed loved ones and pets, spelling out the words "Suffolk Remembers".

When: Saturday, June 23 at Felixstowe seafront.

Felixstowe town councillors afternoon tea

Join Felixstowe's town councillors for an afternoon of free teas and cakes at Felixstowe Town Hall.

When: 2pm Friday, June 21 at Felixstowe Town Hall, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2AG.

Felixstowe in Flower

Running since 1985, the annual public flower show will be launched on Suffolk Day.

When: 10am, Friday June 21 at The Triangle, Hamilton Road, Felixstowe.

Company It's a Knock Out!

Companies from across Suffolk will take part in an It's a Knock Out! challenge in honour of Suffolk and the legendary TV show.

When: 12pm Friday, June 21 at Greshams, Tuddenham Road, Ipswich IP4 3QJ.

Flowton in Flower

The village's flower festival, which consists of 12 open gardens, will also include a display of military vehicles, vintage tractors and egg production demos.

When: 12pm on Saturday and Sunday at St Mary's Church, Somersham IP8 4PW.

RWS FM live

Bury St Edmund's community radio station will broadcast live outdoors to celebrate Suffolk Day.

When: Friday, June 21 at Hatter Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1LZ.

Madness Live at Newmarket Nights

Ska fusion legends Madness will take to the stage at Newmarket Nights on Suffolk Day following an evening of horse racing.

When: Friday June 21 at Newmarket Racecourses, Newmarket, CB8 0TG.

Gilfords Hall Vineyard tour

Visitors can enjoy a fully guided tour of the vineyard followed by wine tasting and presentation of three wines and three liqueurs.