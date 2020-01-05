Tell us 50 brilliant and unusual things to do in Suffolk - as Suffolk Day returns

Maria and Anna Gornall getting excited about Suffolk Day 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk Day will be back this year - and to celebrate, we need your help compiling a list of 50 brilliant things to do in the county.

Maybe a walk around Framlingham Castle would be one of your things to do in Suffolk? Picture: ALEX ROOD Maybe a walk around Framlingham Castle would be one of your things to do in Suffolk? Picture: ALEX ROOD

As we launch the first details of the 2020 event, we're urging people to send us their ideas about what they love doing in Suffolk.

And while there will be many well-established favourites on the list - like eating fish and chips on the beach at Aldeburgh - we're particularly looking for some more unusual or offbeat ideas.

Suffolk Day 2020 will be on Sunday, June 21, although celebrations will begin on Friday June 19 - making it another 'big weekender' of fun.

Oliver Paul, from Suffolk Food Hall, who chairs the Suffolk Day steering committee, said: "Suffolk Day 2020 has the benefit of falling on Father's Day this year and so we hope that families will venture out across the county, and do something with or for Dad, that they've never done before! Ponder, plan, then partake, on 21st June"

Litter Free Felixstowe took to the beach on Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT Litter Free Felixstowe took to the beach on Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT

Mark Murphy, the BBC Radio Suffolk presenter who helped to create Suffolk Day, said: "I can't wait! Last year was an incredible success and this year it's going to be even bigger. A three day weekend for us all to celebrate and shout about the best county in the country, what could be better!

"I'm really looking forward to hearing your suggestions for the top 50 things to do in Suffolk, I may be biased but I reckon we could find 500, at least!"

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "Suffolk Day gets bigger and better every year. It's a day to celebrate how lucky we are to live in such a great county - something we can sometimes take for granted.

"We're encouraging people to celebrate however they see fit - whether it's with a day out, making the most of our county's great food and drink, or joining in one of the many events that will be held."

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy is gearing up for Suffolk Day 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy is gearing up for Suffolk Day 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Businesses are also encouraged to get involved on the Friday, along with pubs, restaurants and tourist attractions across the weekend itself.

Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk Day is one of my diary highlights for the year - it's a wonderful occasion for us all to celebrate our beautiful county.

"The day showcases the very best of county life - Suffolk's people, first-class food and drink, thriving communities and businesses, booming tourism and all against a backdrop of breath-taking scenery and coastline.

"This year - as we enter a new decade - we are going to launch a big conversation to help form a shared vision for Suffolk. This conversation will be held in as many places and with as many people and partners as possible.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds. St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds.

"Suffolk Day 2020 is an ideal opportunity to put into words our dreams and ambitions for the county for the next 30 years."

10 ways you can enjoy Suffolk in 2020

Here are some early suggestions of the best things to do in Suffolk this year - share your own ideas with us as we prepare for Suffolk Day.

Fish and chips on the beach at Aldeburgh is a favourite of many people Picture: ARCHANT Fish and chips on the beach at Aldeburgh is a favourite of many people Picture: ARCHANT

Walk the Suffolk coastline - Suffolk has more than 50 miles of heritage coastline and an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Ranging from the wide sandy beach at Lowestoft or the stones of Shingle Street, there is plenty to enjoy.

Southwold Pier is popular with tourists young and old. Picture: VISITSUFFOLK.COM Southwold Pier is popular with tourists young and old. Picture: VISITSUFFOLK.COM

Canoe the Stour from Sudbury to Manningtree - See the stunning beauty of Constable Country from the water as the river Stour winds through Dedham Vale and the Stour Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

West Stow Anglo Saxon Village - See how our ancestors lived in this recreation of an Anglo-Saxon village set in 125 acres of lush countryside.

West Stow Anglo Saxon village - re-enactor Neil Paull making a comb from bone. Picture: PHIL MORLEY West Stow Anglo Saxon village - re-enactor Neil Paull making a comb from bone. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A Day At The Races - Newmarket is the home of British horseracing and hosts some of the biggest races in the UK, as well as the popular Newmarket Nights concerts.

Bluebell walks - Suffolk sees spectacular displays of bluebells in bloom in April and May in its parks and ancient woodlands.

Match-winner Roger Osborne, left, and Paul Mariner celebrate Ipswich Town's FA Cup win in 1978. Picture: ARCHANT Match-winner Roger Osborne, left, and Paul Mariner celebrate Ipswich Town's FA Cup win in 1978. Picture: ARCHANT

Tower Street Print Project, Ipswich - A printmaking studio where you can try your hand at different techniques.

Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket - Suffolk's agricultural story told in a series of exhibits and living history demonstrations.

Spring sunshine and bluebells - what more could a walker want? These are in Newcome Wood, near Bentley. Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL Spring sunshine and bluebells - what more could a walker want? These are in Newcome Wood, near Bentley. Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Ipswich Town Football Club - Suffolk's only professional club, the Blues have a long and proud footballing history including the glory days under Sir Bobby Robson where they won the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup.

Fish and chips - It's the food of the gods and tastes all the better after enjoying a bracing sea breeze in Suffolk's coastal towns, such as on the pier at Southwold, a walk along the Landguard Peninsula at Felixstowe or seeing the Scallop sculpture at Aldeburgh beach.

There's nothing quite like fish and chips at the seaside in Suffolk Picture: GETTY There's nothing quite like fish and chips at the seaside in Suffolk Picture: GETTY

Framlingham Castle - Children of all ages can roly-poly down the motte and explore the castle beloved of the county's singing superstar Ed Sheeran, who grew up in the town.

