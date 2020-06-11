E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk Day returns next week – this is how you can get involved

PUBLISHED: 06:00 12 June 2020

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy is preparing for Suffolk Day 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk Day 2020 will go-ahead next week to celebrate all that is great about our fantastic county – but the plans have changed so it can be enjoyed safely during the Covid-19 restrictions.

Suffolk Day logoSuffolk Day logo

The day itself will be on Sunday June 21, but the ‘big weekender’ gets under way next Friday, June 19, and we want as many people as possible to get involved and support it on social media.

With the hospitality sector still shut down, one of the key messages is encouraging people to stock up on Suffolk food and drink – one of our county’s great strengths – and enjoy it at home throughout the weekend, which includes Father’s Day.

In the coming week we will be publishing Suffolk-themed menus that people can try.

This newspaper is also asking people to send us their iconic pictures of the county. It doesn’t have to be the obvious landmarks – you can send us a picture that means something to you – and we’ll publish these next week.

Litter Free Felixstowe taking to the beach on Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETTLitter Free Felixstowe taking to the beach on Suffolk Day 2019 Picture: DEBBIE BARTLETT

And the other key strand of Suffolk Day 2020 centres on the county’s greatest asset – it’s people.

We want you to tell us about your community heroes, particularly those who have stepped up during the Covid-19 pandemic. Just send us some details about the person, what they’ve done, and a photo, and we’ll publish as many of these as we can.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “It will be different to previous years for obvious reasons, but that won’t stop us from marking a very special day in the county’s calendar.

“I hope throughout the weekend people can just take some time to reflect on what a wonderful county we live in, celebrate that at home with some great local food and drink, and also think about the people who make such a positive difference.

“Please get involved if you can, make a noise on social media, and let’s make it a feel-good weekend.”

Mark Murphy, BBC Radio Suffolk presenter who helped create Suffolk Day, said: “Over the last two-and-a-half months Suffolk has proved once again that when the chips are down we really pull together.

“It’s been a tough time for lots of us, I think next weekend we should spend some time celebrating where we live, marking the great community spirit we’ve got and remembering those who’ve lost loved ones.

“We can also support our local businesses by buying local food and drink to mark Suffolk Day. Let’s all raise a glass to Suffolk, it’s people past and present. Cheers to the best county in the country.”

Oliver Paul, director of Suffolk Food Hall and who chairs the Suffolk Day steering committee, said: “Whilst there are limits on how and with who we can enjoy our county, one virtue is unconstrained; the wonderful food and drink of Suffolk.

“Family meals, BBQs, some picnics, and local titbits are one of the small pleasures enjoyed over the last few months, and so the Suffolk Food Hall is planning to make a big spread for the Suffolk Day weekend.”

Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said: “We will be celebrating Suffolk Day differently this year. Whilst we cannot be out and about soaking up everything that Suffolk has to offer, we can still reflect on our fantastic county and, most importantly, the people who make Suffolk what it is. In the last few months we’ve seen so many fantastic examples of how Suffolk’s communities can come together to support each other.

“So, stick with it on Suffolk Day, keep following the guidance and keep looking out for others.”

You can get Suffolk Day bunting and flags at our Suffolk store.

