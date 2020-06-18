Suffolk Day 2020: Let’s celebrate our great county and its amazing people

Louis and Arthur enjoying the sunshine on Southwold beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Suffolk Day 2020 celebrations get under way today – the start of a weekend to show how proud we are to live in such a great county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Natalie and Alexis are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Natalie and Alexis are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Despite coronavirus restrictions curtailing this year’s event, there is still lots you can do mark the occasion.

Suffolk Day itself is on Sunday, but the ‘big weekender’ starts today.

Over the three days we’re urging people to reflect on the great things about living in Suffolk – including the world-class food and drink, beautiful coastline, big skies, and wonderful towns and villages.

We’re encouraging people to stock up on local produce and enjoy it at home and share their love for Suffolk on social media. Use the #suffolkday hashtag and post pictures of your celebrations, we’ll publish what we can.

Suffolk Day logo Suffolk Day logo

MORE: Get live daily news updates

You may also want to watch:

But, more so than ever, we’re also celebrating the people of Suffolk, in particular those who have stepped up during the Covid-19 crisis to show kindness in their communities.

That’s reflected in the Suffolk Day proclamation from Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston.

It reads: “As Lord Lieutenant, with the Mayors of Suffolk’s county towns and all our ceremonial leaders, Suffolk Day is proclaimed as a commemoration of all the good people, places and principles of our wholesome county.

“From today and over the Father’s Day weekend, gather your household together to eat and drink; remember what has happened and remember all the good that our county gives.

“We have historic towns and villages, an incredible coastline and so much unique and largely unspoilt countryside. We have the best local food, we are rich in art and culture; we have innovative businesses to take us forward and we have heritage and sports. We salute our charities and heroic key workers who continuing at the front line.

“We are all proud of our communities and our county. Suffolk Day is the moment we come together to thank those who make it a wonderful place to live, work and learn.

“Over this weekend, people of all ages should unite in celebrating the past, the present and the future. Raise a toast to Suffolk; as this Proclamation is shared by our many community groups and stakeholders. So, let us shout loudly about our love for this County and its people.”