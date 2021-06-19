Events on this weekend ahead of Suffolk Day 2021

Published: 8:00 AM June 19, 2021

See our list of how to celebrate Suffolk Day this weekend - Credit: Archant

The biggest celebration of life in Suffolk is set to take place on Monday – here are some events you can take part in ahead of the big day.

The main Suffolk Day celebrations will take place on Monday, June 21, although there are still many great things for families to do this weekend and throughout the week.

From visiting our gorgeous coastlines or our stunning historic spots, there really is something for everyone.

Here's a list of what you can get up to.

Place for Plants is offering free entry to its peaceful garden - Credit: Archant

Place for Plants

Suffolk residents can enjoy free entry to the garden and arboretum in East Bergholt on Saturday and Sunday.

Home to many unusual flowering trees and shrubs, the peaceful garden is the perfect place for a stroll.

The garden centre's cafe will also be serving Suffolk-baked cakes so guests can enjoy some of the county's finest sweet treats.

An exhibition into the history of Suffolk's LGBTQ+ community is open this weekend - Credit: Rachel Edge

Pride in Suffolk's Past

Suffolk Archives is continuing to host the exhibition looking back at the hidden past of our county's LGBTQ+ community, with spaces available throughout the weekend.

The exhibition tells the stories of LGBTQ+ people through the ages, bringing history alive through local collections.

The Hold will also stage Suffolk Pride's Trans History Talk on Monday evening, with more details available here.

Hitcham pop-up market and countryside walk

The village of Hitcham is getting right behind this year's Suffolk Day celebrations, with three days of events planned to maximise the fun.

The village hall is hosting a pop-up market for local artisans and crafters to sell their creations on Saturday, while a three-mile walk through the gorgeous countryside will start at 2.30pm Sunday.

Hitcham post office will also be hosting a pop-up cafe on Monday, serving complimentary biscuits, beverages and Hitcham tarts.

A beachcomb is taking place in Sizewell, where fossils could be found on the beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Beachcomb at Sizewell

People have the chance to discover their own piece of Suffolk history during the Saturday morning walk of Sizewell beach.

Among the items that could be found during the beachcomb include fossils up to two million years old.

More information on how to book a beachcomb session can be found here.

Sudbury Green Sundays

Sudbury Town Council is hosting its inaugural "Green Sundays" event on Market Hill this Sunday to coincide with Suffolk Day.

The event will showcase local businesses, charities and community groups who have sustainability at the core of what they do.

There will be free activities and workshops for families to take part in, teaching how local action can have a global impact.

The Saints Summer Market is taking place on Sunday - Credit: Cathy Frost

Saints Summer Street Market

Small businesses from across the county will be selling their goods in The Saints area of Ipswich on Sunday.

A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for the market, while cafes and shops will also open their doors to passing shoppers.

The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, will also take part to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.