News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Events on this weekend ahead of Suffolk Day 2021

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 8:00 AM June 19, 2021   
Suffolk Day is returning on June 21st 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

See our list of how to celebrate Suffolk Day this weekend - Credit: Archant

The biggest celebration of life in Suffolk is set to take place on Monday – here are some events you can take part in ahead of the big day.

The main Suffolk Day celebrations will take place on Monday, June 21, although there are still many great things for families to do this weekend and throughout the week.

From visiting our gorgeous coastlines or our stunning historic spots, there really is something for everyone.

Here's a list of what you can get up to.

There's much to enjoy at the Place for Plants during the spring Picture: Sara Eley

Place for Plants is offering free entry to its peaceful garden - Credit: Archant

Place for Plants

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk residents can enjoy free entry to the garden and arboretum in East Bergholt on Saturday and Sunday.

Home to many unusual flowering trees and shrubs, the peaceful garden is the perfect place for a stroll.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
  2. 2 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  3. 3 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
  1. 4 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
  2. 5 A12 underpass closed after car stuck in water
  3. 6 Town's Harper move held up by West Brom uncertainty
  4. 7 Person with leg injury after 4-vehicle crash on A140
  5. 8 Flooding off the A14 causes emergency road closure in Ipswich
  6. 9 Town announce home friendly with Premier League club
  7. 10 Another former Town player completes Colchester move

The garden centre's cafe will also be serving Suffolk-baked cakes so guests can enjoy some of the county's finest sweet treats.

Events marking LGBT+ History Month are all online this year due to the pandemic

An exhibition into the history of Suffolk's LGBTQ+ community is open this weekend - Credit: Rachel Edge

Pride in Suffolk's Past

Suffolk Archives is continuing to host the exhibition looking back at the hidden past of our county's LGBTQ+ community, with spaces available throughout the weekend.

The exhibition tells the stories of LGBTQ+ people through the ages, bringing history alive through local collections.

The Hold will also stage Suffolk Pride's Trans History Talk on Monday evening, with more details available here.

Hitcham pop-up market and countryside walk

The village of Hitcham is getting right behind this year's Suffolk Day celebrations, with three days of events planned to maximise the fun.

The village hall is hosting a pop-up market for local artisans and crafters to sell their creations on Saturday, while a three-mile walk through the gorgeous countryside will start at 2.30pm Sunday.

Hitcham post office will also be hosting a pop-up cafe on Monday, serving complimentary biscuits, beverages and Hitcham tarts.

A beachcomb is taking place in Sizewell, where fossils could be found on the beach

A beachcomb is taking place in Sizewell, where fossils could be found on the beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Beachcomb at Sizewell

People have the chance to discover their own piece of Suffolk history during the Saturday morning walk of Sizewell beach.

Among the items that could be found during the beachcomb include fossils up to two million years old.

More information on how to book a beachcomb session can be found here.

Sudbury Green Sundays

Sudbury Town Council is hosting its inaugural "Green Sundays" event on Market Hill this Sunday to coincide with Suffolk Day.

The event will showcase local businesses, charities and community groups who have sustainability at the core of what they do.

There will be free activities and workshops for families to take part in, teaching how local action can have a global impact.

A previous Saints street market in Ipswich

The Saints Summer Market is taking place on Sunday - Credit: Cathy Frost

Saints Summer Street Market

Small businesses from across the county will be selling their goods in The Saints area of Ipswich on Sunday.

A total of 21 stalls have been confirmed for the market, while cafes and shops will also open their doors to passing shoppers.

The Power of Stories team, including African drummers, will also take part to promote the upcoming exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Aldi stores undergo major investments in UK

Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans signs for Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town and Lincoln City have both received investment from Arizona

Football

Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus