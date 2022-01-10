Suffolk Day returns for 2022 as part of an even bigger event

Suffolk Day will return this year and become a part of the Festival of Suffolk 2022, it has been announced.

First launched in 2017, the day is an open invitation for people and businesses to celebrate the county as they see fit. It is always held on the summer solstice, which this year falls on Tuesday, June 21.

And after two years of celebrations being curtailed due to the Covid pandemic, it is hoped we will be emerging from the worst of the crisis and able to fully celebrate our fantastic county. This year, it will form part of the Festival of Suffolk celebrations - a series of events between May and September to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy created Suffolk Day in 2017 - Credit: Archant

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy, who started Suffolk Day, said: "People often say to me 'what should we do on that day?'. My response is 'whatever you like'. It might be something simple like going for a walk in the countryside or on one of our lovely beaches. Maybe it’s meeting up with friends or family it doesn’t really matter it’s a just a moment to stop and think how lucky we are to live in Suffolk.

"It’s on a Tuesday this year, which means we’re really hoping that schools will get involved and maybe have special lessons all about where we live. In the past some schools have had special lunches of Suffolk produce and taken the opportunity to look at where that food comes from. Others have looked at the history of the county. It’s just lovely to get the next generation to love where they live."

A toast to Suffolk Day! From left, Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, Steven Birch head brewer at Mauldons and Charlie Buckle owner of Mauldons brewery on Suffolk Day 2021. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The event is supported by Suffolk County Council, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, and many other organisations and businesses.

Suffolk Food Hall's Oliver Paul, of the Suffolk Day steering committee, said: “Suffolk Day is set to be particularly special this year.

"Not only because of the many events that are happening for the Festival of Suffolk but also because we want a focus on schools and colleges this year. Join the celebrations, learn about your county and support your community.”

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: "After the last few years we hope this will be a moment when we can all take a deep breath and remind ourselves - if we needed to - how lucky we are to live in such an amazing place."

Festival of Suffolk 2022

Suffolk Day will this year form part of the Festival of Suffolk 2022, which hopes to be the county's biggest ever community event and marks the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The festival is Suffolk's contribution to the national celebrations and looks set to involve communities across the county.

It will encompass a series of events - some completely new, others already established.

There will be several 'headline events' over the course of 2022, including the Suffolk Show, the Let's Rock Festival at Trinity Park in September featuring 80s music legends, a special race day at Newmarket and a torch relay led by local heroes.

Other events include a youth and community games, the planting of a targeted 800,000 trees as part of the Queen's green canopy project, a Festival of the Sea, business expo as well as many other events from May until September.

For more details, visit the website www.festivalofsuffolk.org