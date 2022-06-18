It's nearly Suffolk Day, and time to celebrate our great county

Opinion

It’s nearly here, Suffolk Day 2022 and it’s our sixth year.

The event next Tuesday will see things happening to celebrate our amazing county all across Suffolk.

This year it’s part of the Festival of Suffolk which is our part of Her Majesty the Queens Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

So hopefully you’ve still got the bunting and flags up!

It’s also the day we get to see what the number one icon of Suffolk is. You may remember we had 50 places, people, statues and animals to whittle down to 25.

Thanks to your voting on Tuesday we’ll know what you think truly represents the county. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with the result which will be announced here in the East Anglian Daily Times and on my BBC Radio Suffolk Breakfast show, which is coming live from Framlingham Castle.

We’ve got a great programme lined up for you from 6am celebrating the best of Suffolk. I know the county is not perfect, but we’ve got a lot to be grateful for.

I’ve spoken recently to some people who have settled here from Ukraine, they couldn’t be happier with their surroundings and more importantly by the warm welcome they’ve received.

With all the problems with the cost of living and the war in Ukraine it’s nice at least for one day to celebrate and cherish our home county. Mind you talking of problems Suffolk Day does fall on the first day of the rail strike, so that’ll have to have a mention too.

On my show we’ll be joined by the ‘chain gang’ the mayors and chairs of Suffolk representing their patch. The Lord Lieutenant and High Sheriff will also be on hand to invest five very special people with the Suffolk day medal. The award is the highest honour Suffolk can bestow upon its residents.

We’ll have a special Suffolk Day proclamation written for the occasion by pupils from Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham who’ll be on hand to read it out on the day.

With the backdrop of Ed’s Castle on the Hill it promises to be a great occasion and you’re more than welcome to pop down and say hello.

My colleague Wayne Bavin will be hosting his show from Bungay, Lesley Dolphin will be broadcasting from the Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds and Jon Wright is in Felixstowe. Jon will be there for the wonderful Suffolk Remembers service by St Elizabeth Hospice.

There’s lots for you to do as well. Why not pop along to the Long Shop in Leiston where the museum is open and they’re showcasing what the best of what the town has to offer.

Suffolk Police is opening up its museum for special visits, if you’ve never been its well worth a look. You have to book via this E mail scmuseumbookings@outlook.com

The National Trust is offering Suffolk residents the opportunity to go and explore its Orford Ness site for free. Just pop National trust, Orford Ness and Suffolk Day into your favourite search engine for tickets. It’s well worth exploring and you’ll not see another landscape like it.

The RSPB reserve at Minsmere is also offering free visits to Suffolk residents and if you fancy some great Suffolk entertainment and food then why not head off to the Froize at Chillesford for A ‘Right Owd’ Suffolk Knees Up! Book tickets at froize.co.uk

Jimmy’s Farm is taking part too and you can also do backstage tours of the Regent Theatre and Corn Exchange buildings in Ipswich. You’ll get a guided tour, see unknown parts of these buildings not normally open to the public and meet the team. To book pop onto Ipswichtheatres.co.uk

The East Anglian Sailing Trust, based at Suffolk Yacht Harbour in Levington, will be holding an open day.

They offer people with disabilities the chance to sail and are always looking out for volunteers.

You can just turn up between 10am and 2pm.

If you can’t make these events then why not support a local producer or two and raise a glass to Suffolk as you munch on some great local food?

We’ll have coverage from 6am to 10pm on BBC Radio Suffolk and of course we’ll have lots here in the East Anglian Daily Times.

So happy Suffolk Day for Tuesday!