Suffolk Day – Big Weekender: Live updates from day two
PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 June 2020
Charlotte Bond
It’s day two of the Suffolk Day – Big Weekender! Follow our live blog for all the latest updates of what’s going on and how people are celebrating.
The annual celebration of our county kicked-off on Friday morning, June 19 – but festivities are set to continue throughout the weekend.
There are still plenty of ways to get involved despite coronavirus lockdown, so make sure to send us your pictures here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.