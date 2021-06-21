News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
It's Suffolk Day - let's celebrate our fantastic county!

Brad Jones

Published: 6:00 AM June 21, 2021   
Tessa and Arthur. Woodbridge celebrate Suffolk Day PIcture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Day has arrived - how will you be celebrating? - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

It doesn't coincide with 'freedom day' as hoped, but Suffolk Day will still celebrate the best of our county today.

First started in 2016, Suffolk Day has become a highlight of the county's year, and is always held on the Summer Solstice.

Today, there will be a series of events taking place, many following the theme of 'rejoice, revisit, remember'.

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy is celebrating the fourth anniversary of his return to the Radio Suf

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy, who helped create Suffolk Day in 2016 - Credit: Archant

It begins with a civic procession in Clare shortly after 9am, followed by the investiture of the latest recipients of the prestigious Suffolk Medal, in the presence of Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston.

They are Linda Hogarth MBE, for her lifetime of work dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities, and Jeremy Mauger who receives the honour for his outstanding voluntary commitment to helping critically ill or injured patients around Suffolk over the last 20 years.

The day concludes with the poignant Suffolk Remembers event on Felixstowe seafront. The annual memorial event, organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, sees thousands of candles lit along the seafront as people gather to remember their loved ones.

However, there will also be many other events throughout the day to celebrate the county - ranging from special Suffolk-themed menus at pubs and restaurants, to open days at attractions.

Brad Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, said: "We are blessed to live in such a wonderful county. It's not without its challenges, but there is so much that is special about Suffolk and we should celebrate that. We love getting behind the day."

Suffolk Day is returning on June 21st 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You could celebrate Suffolk Day with a trip to one of our fabulous beaches - Credit: Archant

Oliver Paul, of the Suffolk Day Steering Committee: "I think that uncertainties this year have caused the super folk of Suffolk to be even more imaginative.

"Devising events and activities that celebrate the county and foster our community spirit. It has been a pleasure to help connect initiatives from Haverhill to Bungay and Newmarket to Felixstowe.  Have a super-folk day everyone!"

Cllr Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said: “Suffolk Day will be different again this year, but it is still a great opportunity for us to rejoice, revisit and remember what is best about Suffolk.

“Since March last year every part of our lives has been disrupted, but our county has come together to support each other, and we have seen the very best of Suffolk. That is something we should remember and acknowledge."

People are urged to post their Suffolk Day celebrations on social media with the hashtag #suffolkday

