What are the 25 icons of Suffolk? Help us decide for Suffolk Day 2022

The Scallop shell by Maggi Hambling is an iconic feature on Aldeburgh beach - but does it deserve to be on our top 25 Suffolk icons list? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are 99 days to go before Suffolk Day, and to mark the moment we are asking readers to tell us what they think the 25 icons of our great county are.

Suffolk Day is on June 21, and this year forms part of the wider Festival of Suffolk celebrations, which will be marking the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Suffolk Day 2022 takes places on June 21 and is part of the wider Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk Day

The day is a celebration of the county, with people encouraged to mark it in their own way.

This year, the EADT is joining forces with BBC Radio Suffolk to find the 25 things or people that represent the county.

That could be anything from the Portman Road stadium and Giles' Grandma statue, to the Newmarket gallops or the Scallop sculpture on Aldeburgh beach. Or how about significant historical figures such as Elizabeth Garrett Anderson?





Elizabeth Garrett Anderson was not only the first woman in Britain to qualify as a doctor, but was also the first woman to be elected as a mayor in England. She was former mayor of Aldeburgh, and a prominent member of the Suffragette Movement - Credit: PA

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast presenter Mark Murphy, who created Suffolk Day, said: "This a great chance to see who or what people think represents Suffolk. It could be the Sutton Hoo mask, Ed Sheeran, Southwold beach huts or even Brian in Melton!”

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has been a big champion of Suffolk - Credit: Zakary Walters

Oliver Paul, Suffolk Food Hall director and Suffolk Day steering committee member, said: "Many objects and people that define Suffolk are obvious.

"We want wider inspiration from the left-field like the Capt Bartholomew Gosnold as a founding father of the US, Landguard Fort for repelling the last invasion of England in 1667, or the Edwin Budding inventor of the lawnmower.

"The definitive list will also be published on SuffolkDay.co.uk, where you can download material for any event you maybe planning.”

People can email suggestions to newsroom@archant.co.uk or leave comments on our Facebook page.

A shortlist will be compiled, and people will get to vote to decide the final 25.

The Warren Hill gallops - the racing industry is a huge part of Suffolk, but will it make our top 25?. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Plans are already being drawn up for events throughout Suffolk Day, with BBC Radio Suffolk broadcasting from different locations.

Mark Murphy is in Framlingham from 6am with the Suffolk Day proclamation, Wayne Bavin will be spending the day from 10am in Bungay, Lesley Dolphin will be at the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds from 2pm and Jon Wright rounds off the day in Felixstowe with Suffolk Remembers.

The Festival of Suffolk events take place between May and September, including a special race day in Newmarket, and a torch relay which will visit 250 communities in the county.



