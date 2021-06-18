'Timeless' pictures show campers enjoying the sun on Suffolk coast in 1934

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM June 18, 2021

Loungers enjoy the sun at Minsmere beach in 1934 - Credit: John Last

Pictures taken back in 1934 show tourists enjoying trips to the beach and camping at Minsmere on the Suffolk coast.

The 87-year-old images, from before the Second World War, have been uncovered by John Last, having previously been owned by his father.

Mr Last decided he would share the long-lost pictures, which show people lounging in the sun on the beach and setting up campsites, on social media.

He said: "The pictures form an album belonging to my late father. They were probably all taken on a basic box camera by one of the group.

"It was only recently that l rediscovered the album in a chest of drawers.

"The pictures are 87 years old, yet seemingly timeless."

Minsmere and the surrounding area have drastically changed in the time since the pictures were taken - including the designation of the RSPB nature reserve and the construction of the Sizewell nuclear power stations.