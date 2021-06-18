News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Gallery

'Timeless' pictures show campers enjoying the sun on Suffolk coast in 1934

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM June 18, 2021   
Loungers enjoy the sun at Minsmere beach in 1934

Loungers enjoy the sun at Minsmere beach in 1934 - Credit: John Last

Pictures taken back in 1934 show tourists enjoying trips to the beach and camping at Minsmere on the Suffolk coast.

The 87-year-old images, from before the Second World War, have been uncovered by John Last, having previously been owned by his father.

The pictures were owned by John Last's father

The pictures were owned by John Last's father - Credit: John Last

Mr Last decided he would share the long-lost pictures, which show people lounging in the sun on the beach and setting up campsites, on social media.

Friends set up campsites on a trip to the coast

Friends set up campsites on a trip to the coast - Credit: John Last

He said: "The pictures form an album belonging to my late father. They were probably all taken on a basic box camera by one of the group.

The pictures were taken before the Second World War

The pictures were taken before the Second World War - Credit: John Last

"It was only recently that l rediscovered the album in a chest of drawers.

Tourists enjoy the sunshine in Minsmere

Tourists enjoy the sunshine in Minsmere - Credit: John Last

You may also want to watch:

"The pictures are 87 years old, yet seemingly timeless."

The pictures were found in a chest of drawers

The 87-year-old pictures were found in a chest of drawers - Credit: John Last

Minsmere and the surrounding area have drastically changed in the time since the pictures were taken - including the designation of the RSPB nature reserve and the construction of the Sizewell nuclear power stations.

Most Read

  1. 1 Get ready for League One's 'Arizona Derby' as Lincoln follow Town with Phoenix investment
  2. 2 Shop opens at Suffolk village pub
  3. 3 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues 'in £100,000 tug-of-war' for non-league midfielder
  1. 4 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  2. 5 Why these Suffolk villages were named among 'most beautiful to visit'
  3. 6 Saxmundham man, 26, appears in court charged with 11 child sex offences
  4. 7 'We're keeping about 10% of the roster' - Johnson on Ipswich squad overhaul
  5. 8 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
  6. 9 Teacher denies sexually assaulting two girls
  7. 10 'If offers are higher elsewhere, so be it' - Wigan CEO on losing Evans to Ipswich
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Orwell Bridge

Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
drug-driving in Stanton

Video

WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Aldi stores undergo major investments in UK

Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Artist's impression of Perrywood Sudbury

First look at £10m Sudbury garden centre revamp

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus