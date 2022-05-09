Dead seal tangled in rope washes up on Suffolk beach

A dead seal which was tangled in rope has washed up on a Suffolk beach - Credit: Jason Alexander

A dead seal which was tangled in rope has washed up on a Suffolk beach.

The dead animal was seen at Bawdsey beach on Sunday afternoon.

Environmental campaigner Jason Alexander, who founded Rubbish Walks in a bid to clear Suffolk of litter, spotted the seal when he was out with his wife.

The discovery comes a few weeks after a whale measuring about 10m long washed up on the same beach.

Mr Alexander said: "We’d enjoyed a fry up breakfast on the beach and a rather successful fossil hunt in the shingle before setting off on a beach clean heading from East Lane towards Bawdsey Quay.

"We stumbled across the seal midway.

"The poor thing looks like it had died maybe two-three days before.

"There were lots of wounds/decomposition but the most striking sight was the rope it was tangled in.

"It’s difficult to know exactly where the rope came from but it looks exactly the same as used on crab/lobster pots/baskets.

"I occasionally find those washed up on the beach too.

"It’s always awful to find something like this. The thought of fear and pain that the poor seal must have felt is heart-breaking.

"I sometimes truly think that we do not deserve this planet.

"Scenes like this is one of the exact reasons I set up Rubbish Walks.

"We need to do all we can to reduce our impact on the planet and the other creatures we share it with."