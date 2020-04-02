E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Deliveries by bike for those in isolation

PUBLISHED: 16:12 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 02 April 2020

Volunteers with the Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw charity are a lifeline to those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS RICKSHAW

Volunteers with the Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw charity are a lifeline to those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS RICKSHAW

BURY ST EDMUNDS RICKSHAW

A bike that was used for ferrying passengers around Bury St Edmunds is now transporting essential goods to those in isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, a charity that started in 2018, is operating as a cargo bike taking food and medications to those who are unable to pick them up themselves.

Bury Rickshaw volunteers have also been using their own bikes to deliver small items like medication.

With the recent difficulties in getting supermarket delivery slots, trustee Libby Ranzetta said people were “worried about how to get their supplies”.

MORE: App and phoneline launched in Suffolk to help tackle coronavirus crisis impact

“We are happy to deliver click and collect orders anywhere in town for self-isolators, free of charge thanks to our wonderful volunteers,” she said.

As well as offering to pick up click and collect supermarket orders, she said they could get pre-ordered shopping from town.

She added: “Some of the smaller shops, such as McColl’s on the Nowton estate, will take the shopping order over the phone and get it ready and we will deliver and that’s working quite well.”

Pharmacies have also been signposting people to Bury Rickshaw for help with getting their medications.

MORE: Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the EADT

Libby said by early afternoon today, April 2, the charity had already completed 27 deliveries - a record for one day.

To request a delivery, call Bury Rickshaw on 01284 339449.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cash stolen in petrol station knife-point robbery

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Fourth knifepoint robbery in 10 days in Suffolk leaves village ‘completely shocked’

The Mace shop in Fressingfield was the fourth shop to be struck by a knifepoint robbery in 10 days across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aldeburgh body discovery not being treated as suspicious, say police

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two further patients die at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

West Suffolk Hospital Picture: ARCHANT

‘Don’t infect us!’ Provocative banners tell second-home owners to stay away from Suffolk coast

Southwold town councillors Simon Flunder and David Beavan with the banner protesting against visitors to the resort during the virus pandemic Picture: JO FLUNDER
Drive 24