Coronavirus: Deliveries by bike for those in isolation

Volunteers with the Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw charity are a lifeline to those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: BURY ST EDMUNDS RICKSHAW BURY ST EDMUNDS RICKSHAW

A bike that was used for ferrying passengers around Bury St Edmunds is now transporting essential goods to those in isolation during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw, a charity that started in 2018, is operating as a cargo bike taking food and medications to those who are unable to pick them up themselves.

Bury Rickshaw volunteers have also been using their own bikes to deliver small items like medication.

With the recent difficulties in getting supermarket delivery slots, trustee Libby Ranzetta said people were “worried about how to get their supplies”.

MORE: App and phoneline launched in Suffolk to help tackle coronavirus crisis impact

“We are happy to deliver click and collect orders anywhere in town for self-isolators, free of charge thanks to our wonderful volunteers,” she said.

As well as offering to pick up click and collect supermarket orders, she said they could get pre-ordered shopping from town.

She added: “Some of the smaller shops, such as McColl’s on the Nowton estate, will take the shopping order over the phone and get it ready and we will deliver and that’s working quite well.”

Pharmacies have also been signposting people to Bury Rickshaw for help with getting their medications.

MORE: Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the EADT

Libby said by early afternoon today, April 2, the charity had already completed 27 deliveries - a record for one day.

To request a delivery, call Bury Rickshaw on 01284 339449.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.