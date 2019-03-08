E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sudbury man denies downloading 7,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 14:52 27 August 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 64-year-old Sudbury man has denied downloading nearly 7,000 indecent pictures and videos of children.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 27) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was 65-year-old Graham Rodell, of Gloucester Road, Sudbury, who pleaded not guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children, one offence of possessing extreme pornographic images and one offence of possessing prohibited images of children.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between January 1, 2013, and May 20, 2017.

The charges relate to 935 still images and 756 videos in the most serious level A category, 1,590 still images and 509 videos at level B and 2,994 still images and 157 videos in the lowest level C category.

Rodell is also alleged to have had 111 still extreme pornographic images and 43 videos and 58 still prohibited images of children and two videos.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Rodell's trial will take place on January 20.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

