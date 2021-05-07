Student's 24-hour live DJ stream to show 'help is out there'
- Credit: Photography with Ula
A DJ from Glemsford, near Sudbury is running a 24 hour live-stream to raise money for a charity "very close" to his heart.
Ted Wolford, 23, will be putting on the live-stream on Saturday, May 15 and will start around midday.
Mr Wolford who is a student at the University of East Anglia, and has performed at many gig events in Norwich.
Mr Wolford, said: "I am trying to raise funds and awareness for the charity MIND. It is a charity that has helped out my family in the past before and I feel like just before things open up again I kind of want to give something back to the charity.
"The charity has really helped my family out and the website has provided great advice and has directed us to services for my family.
"Raising funds would be great but it is mostly about awareness. This last year has been impactful for everyone so I just want to make people aware that there is help out there is people need it."
The event will be an open format and Mr Wolford will be taking requests. But he has said that he will start off the day with more commercial music before moving to more house music in the evening.
Mr Wolford has set up a Just Giving page for donations.