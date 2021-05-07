Published: 10:56 AM May 7, 2021

Ted Wolford, a DJ from Glemsford, is running a 24 hour live stream to raise funds and awareness for the charity MIND - Credit: Photography with Ula

A DJ from Glemsford, near Sudbury is running a 24 hour live-stream to raise money for a charity "very close" to his heart.

Ted Wolford, 23, will be putting on the live-stream on Saturday, May 15 and will start around midday.

Mr Wolford who is a student at the University of East Anglia, and has performed at many gig events in Norwich.

Ted Wolford said the charity is very close to his heart - Credit: Photography with Ula

Mr Wolford, said: "I am trying to raise funds and awareness for the charity MIND. It is a charity that has helped out my family in the past before and I feel like just before things open up again I kind of want to give something back to the charity.

"The charity has really helped my family out and the website has provided great advice and has directed us to services for my family.

"Raising funds would be great but it is mostly about awareness. This last year has been impactful for everyone so I just want to make people aware that there is help out there is people need it."

Ted Wolford has said he will be taken song requests throughout the set - Credit: Photography with Ula

The event will be an open format and Mr Wolford will be taking requests. But he has said that he will start off the day with more commercial music before moving to more house music in the evening.

Mr Wolford has set up a Just Giving page for donations.