#Gimme5 challenge launched by Suffolk Dog Day organisers after event is cancelled by coronavirus

Laura Ripman and her son Olly take part in the #Gimme5 challenge with their labrador Sky Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Archant

The organisers of the much-loved Suffolk Dog Day have started a new social media challenge after the planned annual event fell victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tim Holder, of Suffolk Community Foundation, with his pooch Hoagy Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Tim Holder, of Suffolk Community Foundation, with his pooch Hoagy Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Community Foundation, who organise the annual event at Helmingham Hall, have created the #Gimme5 challenge to inspire dog owners to take their furry friends on long walks.

Participants in the #Gimme5 challenge will be asked to walk 5km with a companion, donate £5 to the Suffolk Community Foundation appeal and nominate five friends on social media to do the same.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “Safety and enjoyment have always been fundamental elements to enjoying Suffolk Dog Day. “We know how much people and their pooches are going to miss this year’s event, but we are determined to keep our loyal ‘Woofers’ active and together until we meet again.”

Thousands of people regularly visit Helmingham Hall with their four-legged friends for fun and games at the annual Suffolk Dog Day.

The challenge has been launched after the 2020 Suffolk Dog Day was cancelled Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION The challenge has been launched after the 2020 Suffolk Dog Day was cancelled Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The event has raised a mammoth £500,000 for more than 250 charities by inviting dogs and their owners to the centuries-old estate over the last nine years.

The 2018 Suffolk Dog Day had been cancelled amid scorching temperatures of the heatwave.

Organisers were hoping to raise as much as £50,000 from this year’s edition.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has forced plans for the 2020 event to be scrapped, with social distancing measures likely to be in place for several months.

With various social media challenges proving a hit during the lockdown, the #Gimme5 appeal has been launched as a means of recuperating as much of the lost fundraising money as possible.

All cash raised will go towards Suffolk Community Foundation’s efforts in awarding grants to vital grassroots projects.

Suffolk Community Foundation also confirmed they are already planning 2021’s event - due to be held on July 25.

Mr Holder added: “We hope there will lots of evidence of ‘#Gimme5’ paws on social media as people celebrate completing the challenge.

“This will really help us to spread the word to every corner of our wonderful county.

“#Gimme5 will be great for the mental and physical health of everyone involved, and the money raised will help support charities working with vulnerable Suffolk young people as they rebuild their lives after lockdown.”

