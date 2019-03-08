Rain

Suffolk Dog Day makes a return - and it was the 'best ever'

PUBLISHED: 17:51 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:51 28 July 2019

All the pups enjoyed each other's company at this year's Suffolk Dog Day at Helmingham Hall Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

All the pups enjoyed each other's company at this year's Suffolk Dog Day at Helmingham Hall Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Archant

It was a dog's day at Helmingham Hall yesterday, but owners were also invited to join in the fun at the annual celebration of man's best friend.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation said Suffolk Dog Day could be a record breaker Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSATim Holder, head of public affairs at the Suffolk Community Foundation said Suffolk Dog Day could be a record breaker Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Suffolk Dog Day was back after being cancelled last year due to the soaring heat, and this year it included fancy dress competitions, Suffolk's Next Top Model and dog displays from Suffolk police and East Anglian Search and Rescue.

Former Dr Who companion and Blue Peter star Peter Purves, About Anglia presenter Christine Webber and Royal Ballet star Gary Avis MBE were there to judge Suffolk's best pooches, who showed up in their droves despite the heavy downpours.

It is hoped the day, organised by the Suffolk Community Foundation, raised £60,000 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAIt is hoped the day, organised by the Suffolk Community Foundation, raised £60,000 Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Self-confessed Suffolk lover and organiser Tim Holder said: "It has been an absolutely amazing day - to be honest I think it is the best Suffolk Dog Day yet.

"I'm not sure of the exact figures yet, but I suspect we had more than 6,000 people and their dogs come and enjoy the shows in the beautiful surroundings."

Thousands of people and their pooches attended the Suffolk Dog Day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSAThousands of people and their pooches attended the Suffolk Dog Day Picture: VICTORIA PERTUSA

Staged by the Suffolk Community Foundation, the event has raised more than £500,000 for more than 250 charities over the last nine years.

Mr Holder added: "It is a brilliant thing that we raise so much money for charity and this year we hope to have raised around £60,000 so that would be a record breaker.

"But really, the best thing about Suffolk Dog Day is seeing the thousands of people from across Suffolk coming together to enjoy an amazing day out."

Mr Holder confessed there were fears the event may be a wash out but was delighted it was able to go ahead.

He said: "The real heroes are the 150 volunteers we have who made the day so special, from our top dog Richard Cooper to Laura Ripman who were out in the sweltering heat and rain this week getting everything prepared."

Established in 2005, the Suffolk Community Foundation has given away more than £15million in grants to help local people, charities and organisations across the county.

