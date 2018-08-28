Video

Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Suffolk Community Foundation

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

After this summer’s Dog Day had to be cancelled due to heatwave conditions, with temperatures topping 35C, the Suffolk Dog Day team were overwhelmed by the support they received from the public, charities and sponsors.

Now, before the event’s return next summer, the volunteer organisers are offering a fresh new opportunity for loyal supporters, known affectionately as ‘The Woofers’, to gather at Helmingham Hall on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at a much chillier time of the year.

Richard Cooper, volunteer chair of Suffolk Dog Day, said: “This year we had to cancel the main event in July due to the soaring temperatures. This was for the wellbeing of both dogs and their owners.

“It was the right thing to do, but we felt we should give something back to ’The Woofers’ now by creating something different and new, that would also show off the beauty of Helmingham Hall at a different time of year.”

Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The three-mile charity dog walk starts from 10am, with a charge of £5 per person, while dogs and children under 12 will go free. There will be goody bags for every dog going along.

The event, which is being sponsored by Skinners and Essential Suffolk, will raise money for Suffolk Community Foundation and its work with local charities.

The stroll through the grounds will also be an opportunity for the Woofers to get together and share their love of dogs.

Organisers say that Suffolk dog walkers are well-known for their hardy attitude to getting out into the countryside with their four-legged friends in all weathers, so a winter event should have wide appeal.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said “We want to keep this event informal, a chance to just turn up, be together and get out there with our dogs and enjoy a three-mile walk around the stunning parkland at Helmingham Hall.

“That will be really special in itself. If people love it as much we hope they will, then perhaps the Woofers Winter Walk will become an annual addition to the main event, Suffolk Dog Day.”

Dog owners are also asked to make a note of the date for next year’s Suffolk Dog Day, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, which organisers say will be bigger and better than ever,

If you are interested in volunteering or sponsorship, email Laura Ripman.