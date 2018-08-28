Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

PUBLISHED: 12:21 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 28 November 2018

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Community Foundation

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

After this summer’s Dog Day had to be cancelled due to heatwave conditions, with temperatures topping 35C, the Suffolk Dog Day team were overwhelmed by the support they received from the public, charities and sponsors.

Now, before the event’s return next summer, the volunteer organisers are offering a fresh new opportunity for loyal supporters, known affectionately as ‘The Woofers’, to gather at Helmingham Hall on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at a much chillier time of the year.

Richard Cooper, volunteer chair of Suffolk Dog Day, said: “This year we had to cancel the main event in July due to the soaring temperatures. This was for the wellbeing of both dogs and their owners.

“It was the right thing to do, but we felt we should give something back to ’The Woofers’ now by creating something different and new, that would also show off the beauty of Helmingham Hall at a different time of year.”

Helmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONHelmingham Hall in the snow. What will the weather be like for the Woofers Winter Walk? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The three-mile charity dog walk starts from 10am, with a charge of £5 per person, while dogs and children under 12 will go free. There will be goody bags for every dog going along.

The event, which is being sponsored by Skinners and Essential Suffolk, will raise money for Suffolk Community Foundation and its work with local charities.

The stroll through the grounds will also be an opportunity for the Woofers to get together and share their love of dogs.

Organisers say that Suffolk dog walkers are well-known for their hardy attitude to getting out into the countryside with their four-legged friends in all weathers, so a winter event should have wide appeal.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said “We want to keep this event informal, a chance to just turn up, be together and get out there with our dogs and enjoy a three-mile walk around the stunning parkland at Helmingham Hall.

“That will be really special in itself. If people love it as much we hope they will, then perhaps the Woofers Winter Walk will become an annual addition to the main event, Suffolk Dog Day.”

Dog owners are also asked to make a note of the date for next year’s Suffolk Dog Day, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, which organisers say will be bigger and better than ever,

To keep updated with plans for the Woofers Winter Walk, visit the Suffolk Dog Day website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you are interested in volunteering or sponsorship, email Laura Ripman.

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

A Colchester man has been jailed for firearm offences

19 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who had been banned from having a firearms licence has been jailed for six months .

Update on police investigation after woman with guide dog suffers hate crime

22 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at Woodbridge station in Suffolk Picture: PAUL GEATER

A man has contacted police to assist with their enquiries after a partially sighted woman received a torrent of verbal abuse at Woodbridge station.

‘It’s been a brilliant year’ – College ranked third best in country

28 minutes ago Michael Steward
Staff and students at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds celebrate after securing third place in a national league table Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

The principal of West Suffolk College has hailed “dedicated staff and industrious students” after an impressive third placed ranking in a national league table.

Persimmon admits to Framlingham Mount Pleasant errors prompting launch of task group

34 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Mount Pleasant development at Framlingham, being built by Persimmon Homes. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Developers behind a controversial housing development in Framlingham have said that lessons have been learnt after a “catalogue of errors” resulted in dozens of homes being built incorrectly.

Nobel Prize-winning Beccles chemist could be the face of new £50

36 minutes ago James Carr
Dr Dorothy Hodgkin at Sir John Leman High School Prizegiving 1981. Photo: Archant.

One of Beccles’ most famous exports could become the face of the new £50 note.

‘Last chance’ mental health trust boss says some patients might wait longer as focus moves to those in most need

41 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Antek Lejk, chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT). Photo: NSFT

The boss of the region’s failing mental health trust has admitted the organisation was on its “last chance” to get things right.

Most read

REVEALED: the top 100 companies in Suffolk

Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar of Birketts. Picture: Grant Thornton

Video Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre given green light for next three years

Friends Katelyn and Chloe enjoying their waffles on a stick at Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre 2018. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Video ‘It’s nothing to do with who signed who’ – Lambert on not picking Nsiala and Nolan

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were brought to Ipswich Town by their former Shrewsbury and Grimsby boss Paul Hurst. Photo: ITFC

Video ‘I don’t want to go long’ – Lambert will stick to his passing principles in attempt to entertain

Paul Lambert gives Jonas Knudsen instructions. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24