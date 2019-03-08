Suffolk Dog Day: Thousands expected for 'best-ever' celebrations of furry friends

It's due to be another warm day for the 2019 Suffolk Dog Day Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

With just four days to go before Suffolk Dog Day, organisers are pulling out all the stops for the county's favourite day of furry frolics.

Former Blue Peter presenter and Suffolk resident Peter Purves will also attend the show Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Former Blue Peter presenter and Suffolk resident Peter Purves will also attend the show Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Dog Day takes place on Sunday, July 28 in the beautiful surroundings of Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket, with thousands of people and hundreds of dogs expected to turn up for one of the most popular events on Suffolk's calendar.

Celebrity dog lovers like Blue Peter and Crufts broadcasting legend Peter Purves, former About Anglia presenter and novelist Christine Webber and Suffolk's very own Royal Ballet star, Gary Avis MBE, are ready to take on judging roles in the Helmingham and Suffolk Rings.

Event producer Laura Ripman said: "We are all pulling together to make sure that this is our best Suffolk Dog Day ever.

"It's an event for the whole family in the most beautiful surroundings. Suffolk's love of dogs seems to remove all the barriers.

Suffolk Dog Day returns to Helmingham Hall on Sunday, July 28 Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Suffolk Dog Day returns to Helmingham Hall on Sunday, July 28 Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

"Any dog walker will know, go for a stroll in the park and you are much more likely to be spoken to. It breaks down so many barriers.

"It's not Crufts, it's not about doggy excellence in that way - it's an event by the people of Suffolk for the people of Suffolk, it's brilliant fun and every penny that's raised helps someone else in Suffolk who is perhaps not able to enjoy life as much. It's perfect, what's not to love?"

Along with the breed parades, visitors can see contests for best fancy dress, Suffolk's Next Top Model, Bad Hair Day and a full schedule of other classes to enjoy.

The Lowestoft dog display team, a brand new demonstration from East Anglian Search and Rescue Dogs and a special drug detection display will also be taking place.

Suffolk Dog Day has been raising money for over a decade, created and run by a loyal band of Suffolk Community Foundation volunteers.

More than £500,000 raised has helped more than 250 charities, with more than 145,000 vulnerable Suffolk people being supported right across the county.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "In 2017 we introduced Breed Parades for the first time.

Dogs and owners will both find something to entertain them at the 2019 Suffolk Dog Day Picture: RICHARD FERRIS IMAGES Dogs and owners will both find something to entertain them at the 2019 Suffolk Dog Day Picture: RICHARD FERRIS IMAGES

"With all the new designer dogs and changes in breed popularity we will be bringing these back and the public have voted again in their thousands to tell us which breed they would like to celebrate.

"Our 'Suffolk Super Six' this year will be the German Shepherd, the Labrador, the Dachshund, the Border Collie, the English Springer Spaniel and the ever-popular Greyhound."

Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for children on the day. A family ticket is with a family ticket is £25. Gates open at 10am.

Parking is free and tickets also allow visitors to see the award gardens at Helmingham Hall.

Christine Webber, novelist and former About Anglia presenter Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION Christine Webber, novelist and former About Anglia presenter Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

For more information about the event visit www.suffolkdogday.com.