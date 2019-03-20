Could your pet be the next face of Suffolk Dog Day?

Could your pet pooch be the face of Suffolk Dog Day 2019? Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON

The search is on for the paw-fect poster pooch to front Suffolk’s biggest annual canine celebration – following in the furry footsteps of previous stars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The search is on for Suffolk Dog Day's next cover star Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON The search is on for Suffolk Dog Day's next cover star Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON

Organisers want this year’s Suffolk Dog Day to be the biggest and best yet, after the 2018 event was cancelled due to the hot weather.

Backed by this newspaper and BBC Radio Suffolk, they are kicking things off with a springtime search for a poster dog to promote the 2019 extravaganza, hosted at Helmingham Hall on Sunday, July 28.

“We will be searching high and low across Suffolk’s parks and public places, pet shops and poodle parlours to find the new furry face that fits with everything our event stands for,” said Tim Holder of Suffolk Community Foundation, which organises the event.

Suffolk Dog Day is one of the county’s largest outdoor charity events – to date, it has collected £500,000 for grants, which are then distributed to charities and community groups.

Suffolk Dog Day returns this summer Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON Suffolk Dog Day returns this summer Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/ IAN LIPMAN / REBECCA HORTON

For your pet’s chance to steal the show – fronting billboards and posters for the 2019 event – enter their details via the Suffolk Dog Day website.

Join in on social media using the hashtag #SDDSuperstar, and for further information, visit the Suffolk Community Foundation website.