How Suffolk Dog Day cash helps thousands across the county

Suffolk Dog Day returns to Helmingham Hall on Sunday, July 28 Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Dog Day returns to Helmingham Hall next weekend and is set to raise tens of thousands for good causes - but who benefits from the cash.

The Green Light Trust's Forest School was just one of the charities to benefit from a Suffolk Dog Day donation Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The event, which returns on Sunday, July 28, has supported an estimated 145,000 vulnerable people from every corner of the county since its inception 12 years ago.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: "At the last Suffolk Dog Day we raised around £60,000 and we think people will be surprised to learn just what a difference this amount of money can make by grant funding Suffolk charities and communities to change local lives.

"This is the bit where #PawPower combines with the hundreds of thousands of hours given by local volunteers.

"It also demonstrates that a relatively small amount of funding can achieve a huge amount when you support local volunteer powered initiatives."

The B&B Young People's Theatre Group in Lowestoft were among the community organisations to receive funding from Suffolk Dog Day profits last year Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

So what can £60,000 - a year's profit from Suffolk Dog Day - actually achieve.

Over the last 12 months, 24 charities and community groups have benefited from Suffolk Dog Day funds, reaching an estimated 15,599 people across the county.

They include 5,066 children and young people, 36 homeless people, 300 people with alcohol and drug addictions, 4,600 older people, 1,073 people with mental health issues and 204 people living with disabilities.

Tom Brown, from the Green Light Trust in Lawshall, said: "The support we get from the SUffolk Community Foundation is vital to help us support a broad range of marginalised and disadvantaged adults and children that we support to make significant changes in their lives through the owner of nature.

"We are especially grateful to those who organise and attend Suffolk Dog Day as it raises so much money for Suffolk charities like us."

Nathan Bowkett, from B&B Young Peoples's Theatre Group in Lowestoft added: "Having a grant from Suffolk Community Foundation gives young people the opportunity to showcase their talent to a wider community but also provides a positive image of them to the town.

"We are broadening access to the arts and the grant money enables us to improve the quality of a production, the scenery, costumes, etc.

"Our different productions provide a professional experience, but within their own community."

Tickets to Suffolk Dog Day are available on the day, priced £10 for adults and £5 for children, with a family ticket for £25.

For more information about the event or to volunteer to help visit www.suffolkdogday.com



Here are some examples of projects that benefitted from Suffolk Dog Day cash last year:

£1,000 to Suffolk Artlink to provide Clown Around session to children in Ipswich Hospital

£1,500 to Suffolk Cruse Bereavement Care to support Volunteers deliver counselling sessions

£2,000 to The Mix to deliver The Crucial Crew Youth Project in Stowmarket

£1,000 to Suffolk Mind to deliver an Early Minds programme at Whitehouse Primary School in Ipswich

£1,000 to Bury St Edmunds Contact Centre to deliver a safe environment for children to meet their parents during times of family conflict

£1,000 to Suffolk Rape Crisis for counselling sessions in West Suffolk

£2,000 to Selig (Suffolk) Trust in support of the Ipswich Night Shelter

£2,000 to Suffolk Accident Rescue Service towards the purchase of ultrasound equipment

£1,000 to Fressingfield Scout Group to purchase an oven to develop cooking skills

£2,000 to Dennington Jubilee Hall to provide new furniture for their community hall

£1,400 to Hour Community to provide help at home for the elderly and less mobile in Framlingham

£1,815 to Ipswich and East Suffolk Samaritans to assist with their volunteer outreach programmes

£1,000 to Suffolk Refugee Support towards helping refugees into work

£2,000 to Young People Taking Action to support evening youth session in Leiston and Saxmundham