Meet the dogs vying for Suffolk ‘superstar’ contest

PUBLISHED: 06:52 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:52 24 April 2019

The Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is miniature dachshund Pepperoni. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is miniature dachshund Pepperoni. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Suffolk Community Foundation

Each is lovable in their own right - but there can only be one winner of the Suffolk Dog Day Superstar 2019.

The Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is West Highland Terrier Ollie. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONThe Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is West Highland Terrier Ollie. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

And now organisers behind the contest are making a final call for entries for those who want their hound to be in with a chance of stardom.

Nearly 1,000 furry faces from right across Suffolk have already put their names forward to take over the prestigious crown from much-loved miniature schnauzer cross Pembroke, Suffolk Dog Day's current “superstar”.

With entries closing on April 26 the new Suffolk Dog Day Superstar's and four runners up will have their own furry photoshoot with the ultimate winner taking centre stage on all Suffolk Dog Day billboards as well as social media, press, website and other marketing.

The winner will also get their paws on a hamper of doggy goodies, plus four VIP tickets to the main event on July 28.

The Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is King Charles Spaneil Rupert. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONThe Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is King Charles Spaneil Rupert. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Along with their very own moment in front of the camera, the four furry faced runners up will also receive a pair of VIP tickets to Suffolk Dog Day.

Tim Holder, head of public affairs at Suffolk Community Foundation, said: “It's been really heartening to see how many entries we have received already and how interested people have been not just in the competition but also finding out how important our dog show is to the local charities we support from the proceeds we raise. Our winning dog will also be an important ambassador for this work too.

“Every penny raised by Suffolk Dog Day, almost £500,000 so far, is donated to Suffolk Community Foundation to distribute via grants to local charities and community groups, so this furry face is also an ambassador for good causes too.”

Suffolk Dog Day, one of the county's largest outdoor charity events, is run by a team of volunteers at Suffolk Community Foundation, led by Richard Cooper.

The Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is Bernese Mountain Dog Wilma. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATIONThe Suffolk Dog Day Superstar competition has returned for 2019. Pictured is Bernese Mountain Dog Wilma. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Mr Cooper said: “Finding the new Suffolk Dog Day Superstar is going to be a huge amount of fun, but it's also something that really helps those most in need across our county.

“Every penny we raise at this annual event, an amazing £500,000 so far, is then distributed via grants to Suffolk charities and community groups.”

Visit www.suffolkdogday.com and use the hastag #SDDSuperstar on social media.

