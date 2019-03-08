Top dog! Suffolk Dog Day returns

Suffolk Dog Day has raised more than �500,000 for good causes across the county in the last 10 years Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Every dog has its day and for the pooches of Suffolk a date on the calendar raising thousands of pounds for charity returns this month.

Suffolk Dog Day takes place on Sunday July 28 at Helmingham Hall - an annual event that has so far raised more than £500,000 for good causes in the county in the last decade.

Lats year's event was cancelled because of the summer heatwave - organisers from Suffolk Community Foundation were concerned a day in prolonged sunshine would have been bad for the animals.

But the event is back this year and the Foundation is urging owners to turn up with their dogs and join in the fun.

Activities include fun dog classes for everyone to enter with great prizes, dog and children's activities, displays and demonstrations plus more than 50 stalls selling everything from dog accessories to cheese.

Tim Holder of the Foundation said: "At the last Suffolk Dog Day we raised around £60,000 and we think people will be surprised to learn just what a difference this amount of money can make by grant funding Suffolk charities and communities to change local lives."

Mr Holder said since Suffolk Dog Day began the Foundation had been able to donate more than £500,000 to charities and community groups across the county, with an estimated 145,000 people being helped.

"We lose around 80% of funds raised locally to just 2% of the largest national charities," he said.

"In reality, it is these small charities that provide over 90% of the support that vulnerable people in our county need."

Event producer Laura Ripman added: "It's an event for the whole family in the most beautiful surroundings.

"It's not Crufts, it's not about doggy excellence in that way - it's an event by the people of Suffolk for the people of Suffolk and it's the best fun you'll have had in years."

Tickets are available on the day costing £10 for adults and £5 for children with a family ticket costing £25.

For more information about the event, or to volunteer to help, visit the Suffolk Dog Day website.