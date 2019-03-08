Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Suffolk’s sausage dogs challenge world record with bumper beach walk

PUBLISHED: 20:47 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 20:51 30 March 2019

The Southwold Sausage Walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for its fifth year at midday on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Southwold Sausage Walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for its fifth year at midday on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

It was a day to remember for sausage dogs across the nation – as hundreds of dachshunds and their human companions flocked to Southwold for a record-breaking attempt.

The event was inspired by Lauras dog Percy, a miniature smooth dachshund, who suffered with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe event was inspired by Lauras dog Percy, a miniature smooth dachshund, who suffered with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Roughly 500 dachshunds travelled from across the country to take part in the walk, aiming to smash the world record for the largest gathering of sausage dogs ever recorded on a beach.

The popular walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for its fifth year at midday on Saturday, March 30, with all proceeds going to Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity caring for sausage dogs in crisis.

All proceeds went to Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity caring for sausage dogs in crisis Picture: RACHEL EDGEAll proceeds went to Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity caring for sausage dogs in crisis Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Known as the Southwold Sausage Walk, the event was inspired by Laura’s dog Percy, a miniature smooth dachshund, who suffered with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) – the most common health problem for dachshunds in the UK.

“The reason we do these walks is to raise money for a charity called Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD,” Ms Baggott said.

The idea was to have a break from Brexit by getting lots of people together for a bumper walk with like-minded dog lovers Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe idea was to have a break from Brexit by getting lots of people together for a bumper walk with like-minded dog lovers Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Percy went through IVDD in June. IVDD is actually a disc disease which left Percy partially paralysed – he had to learn to walk again.

“That charity gave us a stroller so Percy could enjoy his adventures. He can still walk but he would have never managed walking from the harbour to the pier today on his own without his stroller. So we’re very grateful for that charity and all they do for us.”

Dachshunds travelled from across the country to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGEDachshunds travelled from across the country to take part Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Speaking about her love for dachshunds, she added: “They’ve got lovely personalities – they’re very funny. They’re a big dog in a little body.”

While the sausages didn’t quite break the world record as hoped, sponsor Stuart McBurney, director of Filing Fortress, said it was still a “brilliant” day.

The team even managed to bag two tickets to Britains Got Talent from no other than Declan Donnelly, one half of the TV partnership Ant and Dec Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe team even managed to bag two tickets to Britains Got Talent from no other than Declan Donnelly, one half of the TV partnership Ant and Dec Picture: RACHEL EDGE

He said the idea was to “have a break from Brexit” by getting lots of people together for a bumper walk with like-minded dog lovers.

“We are attempting to break the world record for sausage dogs on a beach, and just basically have a break from Brexit,” he said.

Sausage dogs travelled from Manchester, Birmingham, Kent, and Wales Picture: RACHEL EDGESausage dogs travelled from Manchester, Birmingham, Kent, and Wales Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We have actually brought people from all over the UK, so there’s people from Manchester, from Birmingham, from Kent, from Wales.”

He said breaking the record was “really not important” with all things considered – as the event raised lots of money for a worthy cause, and everyone from mums and dads to children and grandparents had a “brilliant time”.

More than 500 sausage dogs turned up for the bumper walk in Southwold Picture: RACHEL EDGEMore than 500 sausage dogs turned up for the bumper walk in Southwold Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Everyone just got out and really embraced it, and we had the weather on our side as well,” he added.

Mr McBurney said the event’s sponsors, including Suffolk-based pet food manufacturer Skinner’s, were “fantastic” – with the team even managing to bag two tickets to Britain’s Got Talent from no other than Declan Donnelly, one half of the TV partnership Ant and Dec.

The dogs walked from the harbour to the pier on Southwold beach Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe dogs walked from the harbour to the pier on Southwold beach Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Sausage Walk departed from the Lifeboat Shed at noon, and the dachshunds, their human companions, and walkers took the scenic walk along the beach to Southwold pier.

The Southwold Sausage Walk returned for its fifth year on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Southwold Sausage Walk returned for its fifth year on Saturday Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dachshunds turned up from far and wide for the record-breaking attempt Picture: RACHEL EDGEDachshunds turned up from far and wide for the record-breaking attempt Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dachshunds flocked to Southwold for the fifth bumper sausage walk Picture: RACHEL EDGEDachshunds flocked to Southwold for the fifth bumper sausage walk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Stuart McBurney, director of Filing Fortress, said it was a brilliant day Picture: RACHEL EDGEStuart McBurney, director of Filing Fortress, said it was a brilliant day Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Sadly, the sausages didn't quite break the world record Picture: RACHEL EDGESadly, the sausages didn't quite break the world record Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It was a day to remember for sausage dogs across Suffolk and beyond Picture: RACHEL EDGEIt was a day to remember for sausage dogs across Suffolk and beyond Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The event was held in aid of sausage dogs with IVDD Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe event was held in aid of sausage dogs with IVDD Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mr McBurney said the events sponsors, including Suffolk-based pet food manufacturer Skinners, were fantastic Picture: RACHEL EDGEMr McBurney said the events sponsors, including Suffolk-based pet food manufacturer Skinners, were fantastic Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The lorry collided with the horsebox, which had broken down in the road near Rougham Picture: NSRAPT

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Wait and see what happens at the end of the season’ - Lambert’s radio comments spark fears for his future

Town manager Paul Lambert turns and waves at the North Stand fans, before leaving the pitch, following Ipswich Town's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Two A14 crash drivers both over alcohol limit

Both drivers failed roadside breath tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A space burger, human remains on a beach, and a knitted Ed Sheeran are among our top stories

Did you hear about the burger that went to space? Picture: YOUTUBE/KILLEM

Andy’s Angles: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s home defeat by Hull City

Bartosz Bialkowski is beaten for a second time by Kamil Grosicki as the visitors go 2-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘That’s the story of the season... the fans feels the same as me’ - Lambert reacts to Town’s Hull loss

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference following the 2-0 defeat by Hull City. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists