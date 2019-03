Video

Suffolk’s sausage dogs challenge world record with bumper beach walk

It was a day to remember for sausage dogs across the nation – as hundreds of dachshunds and their human companions flocked to Southwold for a record-breaking attempt.

Roughly 500 dachshunds travelled from across the country to take part in the walk, aiming to smash the world record for the largest gathering of sausage dogs ever recorded on a beach.

The popular walk, founded by Laura Baggott, returned for its fifth year at midday on Saturday, March 30, with all proceeds going to Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a charity caring for sausage dogs in crisis.

Known as the Southwold Sausage Walk, the event was inspired by Laura’s dog Percy, a miniature smooth dachshund, who suffered with Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) – the most common health problem for dachshunds in the UK.

“The reason we do these walks is to raise money for a charity called Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD,” Ms Baggott said.

“Percy went through IVDD in June. IVDD is actually a disc disease which left Percy partially paralysed – he had to learn to walk again.

“That charity gave us a stroller so Percy could enjoy his adventures. He can still walk but he would have never managed walking from the harbour to the pier today on his own without his stroller. So we’re very grateful for that charity and all they do for us.”

Speaking about her love for dachshunds, she added: “They’ve got lovely personalities – they’re very funny. They’re a big dog in a little body.”

While the sausages didn’t quite break the world record as hoped, sponsor Stuart McBurney, director of Filing Fortress, said it was still a “brilliant” day.

He said the idea was to “have a break from Brexit” by getting lots of people together for a bumper walk with like-minded dog lovers.

“We are attempting to break the world record for sausage dogs on a beach, and just basically have a break from Brexit,” he said.

“We have actually brought people from all over the UK, so there’s people from Manchester, from Birmingham, from Kent, from Wales.”

He said breaking the record was “really not important” with all things considered – as the event raised lots of money for a worthy cause, and everyone from mums and dads to children and grandparents had a “brilliant time”.

“Everyone just got out and really embraced it, and we had the weather on our side as well,” he added.

Mr McBurney said the event’s sponsors, including Suffolk-based pet food manufacturer Skinner’s, were “fantastic” – with the team even managing to bag two tickets to Britain’s Got Talent from no other than Declan Donnelly, one half of the TV partnership Ant and Dec.

The Sausage Walk departed from the Lifeboat Shed at noon, and the dachshunds, their human companions, and walkers took the scenic walk along the beach to Southwold pier.

