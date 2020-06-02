E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Grant deadline extended for coronavirus affected charities

PUBLISHED: 17:04 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 02 June 2020

The funding is available through Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The funding is available through Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The deadline has been extended for domestic abuse and sexual violence services to apply for help covering additional costs incurred during the coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had set a deadline of 5pm on June 1 for services to apply for a share of £25 million put aside as part of a £76m package for charities supporting vulnerable people.

You may also want to watch:

The deadline has now been pushed back until 5pm on June 5 for the ring-fenced Covid-19 related emergency funding, designed to meet the extra costs of adapting to the crisis – and cope with resulting increased demand – between March 24 and October 31.

Funding can be used to address short term income disruption, meet essential costs of sustaining current activities and address increased demand, and will be distributed by Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Visit suffolk-pcc.gov.uk for full details of how to apply.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

‘Devastating’ fire which destroyed 5 beach huts could be deliberate, officials say

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

‘Perfectly healthy’ father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Poulter’s anger as MPs vote against allowing remote voting to stay

Dr Dan Poulter stood in a long queue of MPs to vote on the proposal to end remote voting. Picture: DR DAN POULTER

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Big rise in water usage since coronavirus lockdown

Anglian Water wants to see brown grass at the moment. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Grant deadline extended for coronavirus affected charities

The funding is available through Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Never meet your heroes? What a load of tosh - meeting my Town idols has been great

Karl Fuller, pictured with Kevin Beattie Photo: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24