Grant deadline extended for coronavirus affected charities

The deadline has been extended for domestic abuse and sexual violence services to apply for help covering additional costs incurred during the coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had set a deadline of 5pm on June 1 for services to apply for a share of £25 million put aside as part of a £76m package for charities supporting vulnerable people.

The deadline has now been pushed back until 5pm on June 5 for the ring-fenced Covid-19 related emergency funding, designed to meet the extra costs of adapting to the crisis – and cope with resulting increased demand – between March 24 and October 31.

Funding can be used to address short term income disruption, meet essential costs of sustaining current activities and address increased demand, and will be distributed by Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

Visit suffolk-pcc.gov.uk for full details of how to apply.