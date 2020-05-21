Domestic abuse helpline extended to offer more support

A domestic abuse helpline will now operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Suffolk County Council has extended the support available through its Domestic abuse helpline.

The helpline, run by Suffolk County Council with Anglia Care Trust, will now be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to help those who may be at risk of abuse at home, especially during the lockdown.

Anyone with concerns including professionals who may be supporting clients, as well as friends and families who are concerned for loved ones, can access this local support.

The freephone number for the service is 0800 977 5690.

Paul West, cabinet member for communities at Suffolk County Council, said: “More than ever, it is really important that we look out for each other and if you have concerns about a neighbour, friend or family member please encourage them to reach out for support when it is safe for them to do so.

“This 24 hour free phoneline is a vital lifeline in helping those in need.”

The service also includes a live web chat each day from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday which can be accessed online.

If people are in immediate danger they should call the police on 999.

If someone is unable to speak or make a sound, but needs immediate help, they should call 999 and stay on the line, then press 55 when prompted and the call will be transferred to the police, who will know it is an emergency call.

For those looking for help online, ‘quick exit’ buttons and other mechanisms can be used to increase online privacy.

The charity Respect offers support for people exhibiting abusive behaviour or who are worried about their own behaviour on 0808 8024040 or online.