Drink and drug driver avoids prison after pub wall crash

A drink and drug driver who crashed into a pub wall in Sudbury after a police pursuit has avoided prison.

Paul Pengelly, 32, smashed into the wall of The Maldon Grey pub after an evening spent drinking in Sudbury on January 20, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Two officers in a marked police car observed Pengelly's Ford Focus leaving the QD car park at 12.35am and after following it for a short while, noticed a defective brake light.

The officers put their lights on and attempted to pull over Pengelly, but he did not stop and instead sped away on Cats Lane.

He accelerated to 60mph, double the speed limit of Cats Lane, before crashing into the pub wall, causing £1,000 worth of damage.

He initially attempted to run away before giving himself up to officers and complying with breath and blood tests.

Pengelly, of York Road, Sudbury, was found to have 112mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood and an amount of cocaine was also detected in his system. He also had 1.7grams of cocaine in his possession.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, possession of class A drugs and driving without insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on July 9.

Peter Spary, mitgating, said Pengelly had recently received news regarding the health status of a family member, which was the reason he was drinking that night.

Mr Spary said: "He had gone out for a drink with the intention of having one or two and then driving home but one thing led to another.

"It is out of character and he is disappointed with himself."

The court heard that Pengelly's wife had been paying insurance but it had been for the wrong vehicle.

Pengelly was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned for driving for three years.

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the pub for the damage caused.

Addressing Pengelly, Judge Emma Peters said: "It was a very dangerous thing for the people of Sudbury to contend with.

"From what I have read, I believe this was a genuinely stupid mistake, but it was a stupid mistake that put others' lives at risk.

"I hope that this court never sees you again."