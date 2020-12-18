Published: 2:51 PM December 18, 2020

Alex Albon and teammate Max Verstappen celebrate their joint podium at the Grand Prix of Bahrain last month - Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/ Red Bull Content Pool

Suffolk-raised F1 driver Alexander Albon has lost his Formula One seat after two seasons.

The driver who grew up in Bures, near Sudbury, and went to Ipswich School, had been driving for Red Bull Racing for the past season-and-a-half alongside Dutch driver Max Verstappen, having moved across from what was then Torro Rosso.

However, the Suffolk driver had struggled in the past season to prove a match to his teammate Verstappen and had managed only two podiums, both third place finishes at the Tuscan and Bahrain Grand Prix.

In the same season Verstappen managed 11, including two wins.

His seat will now be taken by Mexican driver Sergio Perez, who drove this season for Racing Point.

Perez is an experienced Formula One driver who took a surprise win at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain two weeks ago.

Albon will stay with the Red Bull Racing team but will move to become its test and reserve driver for next season.

Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner, said: “Alex is a valued member of the Team and we thought long and hard about this decision.

"Having taken our time to evaluate all the relevant data and performances we have decided that Sergio is the right driver to partner Max for 2021 and look forward to welcoming him to Red Bull Racing.

"Alex remains an important part of our Team as Test and Reserve Driver with a key focus on 2022 development and we would like to thank him for his hard work and contribution.”