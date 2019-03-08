E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2019 so far

PUBLISHED: 16:29 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 19 October 2019

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a chase on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

From a police officer being mowed down by a fleeing criminal, to footage of a drunk-driver causing a head on crash - here are some of this year's most shocking dashcam videos.

Ufford collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYUfford collision Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Shocking dash-cam footage of seven-mile A14 police chase and dramatic crash

Footage was released by Suffolk Constabulary showing a car which drove speeds of up to 90mph on the seven-mile police chase this summer.

The driver, Tommy McDonagh, 21, was given a 14 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, given a 20 week curfew, 120 hours of unpaid work and a 10 day rehabilitation requirement.

Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

Shocking video captures a drunk Suffolk motorist whose dangerous driving resulted in a head-on collision with another car in Ufford.

Sentencing 24-year-old Benjamin Berry, who had twice the legal limit for drugs and alcohol, the Judge said it was "pure chance" that no-one was seriously injured in the crash.

'I pleaded with him to stop', recalls officer run over by fleeing criminal

Terrifying footage shows the moment a female police officer was mowed down in London Road, Ipswich in March 2019.

Despite at one point being trapped under the front wheel, PC Amy Macaulay was able to get back into the passenger seat of a police vehicle and give chase - with the criminal receiving two years' imprisonment for a string of offences.

Scary near miss between car and lorry on A14

A driver shared this scary footage of the moment that a vehicle nearly collided with a lorry which was travelling around a sharp bend.

The video shows a lorry appearing to cross the white lines in the middle of the road, with the driver then swerving and stopping, narrowly missing the lorry.

Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

This near miss is more of an unusual video - where a vehicle aims to overtake in a Suffolk town at the very last second.

The footage was filmed in Saxmundham High Street and was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, September 3 - with many people discussing the vehicle's unusual way of overtaking on approach to the traffic lights.

Do you have any shocking dashcam footage worth sharing? Get in touch here.

