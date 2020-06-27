E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

County lines drug dealers admit operating in Suffolk

27 June, 2020 - 08:00
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two men have been convicted of drug dealing offences following their arrests as part of a major operation by Suffolk Constabulary and Met Police officers to target county lines.

Maverick Dwyer and Christopher Prosser appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on video link from Norwich prison on Friday.

Both admitted being part of a conspiracy to supply drugs into Suffolk between July 2019 and May 2020.

Their arrests on Thursday, May 28 were part of ongoing work to crack down on the supply of illegal drugs across county lines.

Since February 2020, Operation Orochi, led by the Metropolitan Police, has been in place in Suffolk with the aim of shutting down drug dealers at the source.

The operation focuses on analysing the data of mobile phones used to trade in crack cocaine and heroin.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the team in Suffolk share intelligence with a dedicated team at the Met, which then investigates to identify the line controller and their location.

Police arrested and charged Dwyer and Prosser in connection with drug offences in the Haverhill area after two warrants were carried out at separate addresses in Ilford and Margate by Met officers on behalf of Suffolk’s Serious Crime and Disruption Team.

Both men were remanded in custody overnight and appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 29.

On Friday, both Dwyer, 26, of Alder Walk, Ilford, Essex, and Prosser, 32, of Louvain Road, Greenhithe, Kent, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between July 2019 and May 2020, and possession of cannabis on the day of their arrests, when Prosser also admitted assaulting a police officer.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said Operation Orochi put police in a strong position to charge and remand drugs line controllers on the day of arrest, before they can pass the line to an associate – effectively shutting it down.

County lines networks use phone lines to set up deals from urban bases with customers in more rural areas. The National Crime Agency estimates there are up to 1,100 county lines numbers in use in the UK at any one time.

Under Operation Orochi, police have closed 87 county lines – including 20 into Norfolk, where 25 people have been charged and remanded, and eight sentenced, for drug supply offences.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Storms to hit Suffolk and Essex this morning before temperatures rise to 30C

A yellow weather warning for storms has been isssued across Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Plans for new 200,000 bird chicken farm near rural village submitted

A new 188,000 bird chicken farm is planned near to Thorndon in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Two people taken to hospital as ‘precaution’ after blaze at Suffolk guest house

Firefighters attended the scene at The Highwaymans guest house near Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters called to tackle blaze of 40 hay bales

Firefighters were called to Boxford yesterday evening to tackle a fire after 40 hay bales caught alight Picture: LUCY MATTOCK

Plans for storage container site rejected

The storage facility would have covered 2400 square metres of land to the west of Addison Road on Chilton Industrial Estate in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Men in court after non-EU citizen found hidden in Ford Transit at Felixstowe

A non-EU citizen was allegedly found in a Ford Transit at Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

County lines drug dealers admit operating in Suffolk

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cooler temperatures and showers follow heat of past few days

The busy beach at Southwold in the hot weather on Thursday, June 25 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY