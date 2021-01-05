News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

6 non-alcoholic Suffolk beers and wines to try this Dry January

Author Picture Icon

Danielle Lett

Published: 7:00 PM January 5, 2021   
Woman on video call with her friends on a tablet, while holding a beer

There's a range of alcohol-free beers and wines out there that can be enjoyed during a lockdown Dry January - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

man offer alcohol but woman refuses

Many alcohol-free alternatives are made right here in Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With an estimated 6.5 million UK consumers expected to take part in this year’s Dry January – the alcohol-free drinks sector is due to experience a big boost over the coming weeks, and here in Suffolk, some of the county’s top brewers have come up with their own alcohol-free and low-alcohol substitutes to help see you through sobriety this month.

Whether your drink of choice is a glass of wine, a pint of beer or even a cider – these local distillers and brewers have got you covered. 

St Peter's Brewery alcohol-free beers

St Peter's Brewery has a range of alcohol-free beers - Credit: Lee Whiteford

Without, St Peter’s Brewery 

Pride and joy of Bungay, St Peter’s Brewery has a range of true 0.0% alcohol-free beers that are ideal for indulging in this month. Malty and full-bodied, the brewery’s Without beers have been brewed to the same standard as its traditional craft ales, sans the alcohol. Available in four varieties – original, gold, elderberry and raspberry, and organic – this alcohol-free tipple contains barley and rye, and comes in 330ml and 500ml bottles. 

You may also want to watch:

Ghost Ship, Adnams 

Enjoy the taste of Ghost Ship this month thanks to this low-alcohol alternative. Using a reverse osmosis plant to remove the alcohol, Adnams manages to retain this pale ale's full flavour and crispness – but without the guilt. With an ABV of 0.5%, it is available in both 330ml cans and 500ml bottles, and is suitable for vegans – so it also ticks that Veganuary box.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases
  2. 2 Explained: How the Covid vaccine is being rolled out in Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk to go own way and give second dose of Covid vaccine without delay
  1. 4 Hospital boss voices anger as conspiracy theorists film in corridors
  2. 5 Black ice causes two car accidents in rural Suffolk road
  3. 6 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
  4. 7 The Ipswich Town players who could potentially move on during the January transfer window
  5. 8 How many schools opted not to open in Suffolk today?
  6. 9 Explained: What are the new national lockdown restrictions?
  7. 10 Plans for 140 village homes and a £1.2m school/early years centre revealed

Galactic Milk Stout, Big Drop Brewing  

Ipswich’s Big Drop Brewing is spearheading the non-alcoholic revolution here in Suffolk, and has a variety of 0.5% beverages to help you enjoy the robust taste and flavour of  beer but without the hangover. Its Galactic Milk Stout tastes like chocolate and honeycomb, and is the perfect replacement for those heavier, richer beers this month. It is also gluten-free.

A can of Adnams' alcohol-free cider by the beach

Adnams' Wild Wave Cider is 0.5% ABV - Credit: Adnams

Wild Wave Cider, Adnams 

There are few things more satisfying than a refreshing sip of cider, and Adnams has crafted its very own 0.5% ABV cider that’s free of that fuzzy head feeling the next day. Made using fully fermented English cider, it is blended with a mix of English bittersweet to give it that crisp, classic taste we all know and love. At only 23 calories per 100ml, it’s also suitable for vegans.  

Uptown, Big Drop Brewing  

Easy to drink and only 0.5%, this full-flavoured craft lager has light herbal and floral hop aromas throughout, alongside gentle hints of caramel and orange. Vegan-friendly, this lager is only 39 calories per can and is also gluten-free. 

Low alcohol wine, Adnams 

Best-known for its beers, ciders and spirits, Adnams has made sure wine drinkers aren’t left in the dark this Dry January thanks to its trio of low-alcohol wines. Whether you’re a red, white or rosé lover, there’s a drink for every palate, and they’re all 0.5% ABV. Cabernet Tempranillo is the brewery’s low-alcohol red wine, full of red berry flavours and a hint of spice; the Garnacha Rosé has delicate loganberry and raspberry flavours; and the Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with zesty, citrus flavours.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Weather

Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus