6 non-alcoholic Suffolk beers and wines to try this Dry January
With an estimated 6.5 million UK consumers expected to take part in this year’s Dry January – the alcohol-free drinks sector is due to experience a big boost over the coming weeks, and here in Suffolk, some of the county’s top brewers have come up with their own alcohol-free and low-alcohol substitutes to help see you through sobriety this month.
Whether your drink of choice is a glass of wine, a pint of beer or even a cider – these local distillers and brewers have got you covered.
Without, St Peter’s Brewery
Pride and joy of Bungay, St Peter’s Brewery has a range of true 0.0% alcohol-free beers that are ideal for indulging in this month. Malty and full-bodied, the brewery’s Without beers have been brewed to the same standard as its traditional craft ales, sans the alcohol. Available in four varieties – original, gold, elderberry and raspberry, and organic – this alcohol-free tipple contains barley and rye, and comes in 330ml and 500ml bottles.
Ghost Ship, Adnams
Enjoy the taste of Ghost Ship this month thanks to this low-alcohol alternative. Using a reverse osmosis plant to remove the alcohol, Adnams manages to retain this pale ale's full flavour and crispness – but without the guilt. With an ABV of 0.5%, it is available in both 330ml cans and 500ml bottles, and is suitable for vegans – so it also ticks that Veganuary box.
Galactic Milk Stout, Big Drop Brewing
Ipswich’s Big Drop Brewing is spearheading the non-alcoholic revolution here in Suffolk, and has a variety of 0.5% beverages to help you enjoy the robust taste and flavour of beer but without the hangover. Its Galactic Milk Stout tastes like chocolate and honeycomb, and is the perfect replacement for those heavier, richer beers this month. It is also gluten-free.
Wild Wave Cider, Adnams
There are few things more satisfying than a refreshing sip of cider, and Adnams has crafted its very own 0.5% ABV cider that’s free of that fuzzy head feeling the next day. Made using fully fermented English cider, it is blended with a mix of English bittersweet to give it that crisp, classic taste we all know and love. At only 23 calories per 100ml, it’s also suitable for vegans.
Uptown, Big Drop Brewing
Easy to drink and only 0.5%, this full-flavoured craft lager has light herbal and floral hop aromas throughout, alongside gentle hints of caramel and orange. Vegan-friendly, this lager is only 39 calories per can and is also gluten-free.
Low alcohol wine, Adnams
Best-known for its beers, ciders and spirits, Adnams has made sure wine drinkers aren’t left in the dark this Dry January thanks to its trio of low-alcohol wines. Whether you’re a red, white or rosé lover, there’s a drink for every palate, and they’re all 0.5% ABV. Cabernet Tempranillo is the brewery’s low-alcohol red wine, full of red berry flavours and a hint of spice; the Garnacha Rosé has delicate loganberry and raspberry flavours; and the Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with zesty, citrus flavours.