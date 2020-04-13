E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus cases in East of England pass 6,000 mark

PUBLISHED: 18:44 13 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:50 13 April 2020

Ipswich has been left a ghost town as lockdown continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich has been left a ghost town as lockdown continues. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

2020 SARAH LUCY BROWN

There are now more than 6,000 cases of coronavirus in the East of England as another 100 were confirmed in Suffolk and Essex on Easter Monday.

The government has announced that a further 351 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the East of England taking the total cases up to 6,002.

In Suffolk there are another 36 cases, making a total of 458 in the county.

Meanwhile in Essex a further 66 cases have been confirmed taking the total there up to 1,484.

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) announced that six patients had died in the last 24 hours at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

There were a further 717 coronavirus-related deaths in the UK announced today and the total nationwide death toll passed 10,000 yesterday on Easter Sunday.

The total number of cases in the UK has now reached 88,621 after testing 290,720 people across the country.

