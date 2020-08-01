Eat Out to Help Out scheme – what are the best price cuts on offer?

Foodie fans will be able to get their hands on their favourite meals from Nando’s, McDonald’s, and Wagamama for half the price in August using the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The new incentive aims to get people back to the pubs and restaurants to boost the economy and save jobs in the hospitality sector, which has suffered huge blows as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

The scheme launches on Monday, August 3 and means customers will be able to get a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks – up to £10 discount per person.

Customers can take advantage of the discount as many times as they like throughout August, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Businesses which are participating include pubs, restaurants, cafés, bars, work and school canteens and food halls – with major chains getting involved as well as local businesses.

We have found some of the biggest price cuts out there from the popular high street chains – with a Big Mac costing as little as £1.30 and a Katsu Curry just over £5.

So what prices will be available?

Nando’s

• Half Peri Peri chicken and two regular sides – was £9.80 now £4.90

• Grilled chicken in a burger, pitta or wrap with two regular sides – was £8.95 now £4.50

• Grilled halloumi cheese – was £1.30 now 65p

McDonald’s

• Big Mac, McChicken Sandwich or box of six McNuggets – was £3.19 now £1.60

• Big Mac medium meal with fries and a soft drink – was £4.59 now £2.30

• McFlurry – was 99p now 50p

• Happy Meal – was £2.59 now £1.30

• Medium milkshake – was £1.99 now £1

• McCafe black coffee (regular) – was 99p now 50p

• Cheeseburger – was 99p now 50p

Wagamama

• Chicken katsu curry – was £10.25 now £5.13

• Chicken and prawn yaki soba – was £8.95 now £4.75

• Chilli squid – was £5.95 now £3.23

Costa Coffee (prices include 50% price cut and VAT reduction)

• Small filter coffee – was £2.70 now 32p (with reusable cup, 59p without)

• Vegan ham and cheeze toastie – was £2.95 now £1.29

• Millionaire’s shortbread – was £1.95 now 86p

• Croissant – was £1.35 now 59p

KFC

KFC has decided to cut prices for the whole summer on selected deals on top of offering Eat Out to Help Out.

• The six piece Bargain Bucket will now be £7.50

• Zinger Tower Box meal will be £4.35

• Regular Popcorn Chicken just £2

Pizza Express

• Margherita - was £9.95 now £5

• American Hot - was £13 now £6.50

• Pollo Ad Astra - was £13.55 now £6.75

You also get FREE dough balls for any main meal ordered throughout August.

Wetherspoons

• Breakfasts will cost £2.24

• Pizzas will be £2.75

• All other meals will be £2.37

• Children’s meals will be £2.08

Burger King

Burger King said its Whopper burger will be available through the app for £1.99 between Monday and Wednesdays for the first two weeks of August. The same deal will apply on the Chicken Royale and nine chicken nuggets.

However, you will be able to make even further savings if you eat in on Mondays to Wednesdays in August by combining the 50% government discount with the app deals.

This means instead of paying £4.49 for a Whopper burger, fans will get to pay just £1.

Prices of meals may vary depending on the branch, so it is worth calling ahead if you don’t want to pay any extra.